Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'geeking out' over Artemis 2 moon announcement

By Elizabeth Howell
published

'One of the things I've been enjoying geeking out on, over the past while, has been explaining to people why this matters.'

HOUSTON — Canada's leader is "geeking out" about the next crewed moon mission.

That mission — NASA's Artemis 2 lunar flyby, planned for late 2024 — features one Canadian astronaut among its four crewmembers: Jeremy Hansen. 

Hansen got a call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the big Artemis 2 crew reveal on Monday (April 3). The conversation, which was posted to Trudeau's YouTube channel on Monday, begins with pleasantries but quickly dives into why the prime minister is so excited about space.

"One of the things I've been enjoying geeking out on, over the past while, has been explaining to people why this matters," Trudeau says in the video (opens in new tab).

"For close to 50 years, none of the people — hundreds of people who've gone to space — have seen the full circle of the Earth. I mean, we've got beautiful pictures from orbiters and from the ISS [International Space Station], but you don't see the full circle."

Related: Why will NASA's Artemis 2 only fly around the moon, not orbit or land?

justin trudeau smiling with a canadian flag behind him. he is sitting in a desk chair with a phone in front of him

A screenshot of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the phone with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen discussing the Artemis 2 moon announcement. (Image credit: Government of Canada)

Technically speaking, not all the Apollo astronauts saw Earth exactly as a full circle at all times, because it goes through phases from the moon's perspective. But the politician is simply saying that nobody has left Earth orbit in half a century, which is quite true.

Trudeau also correctly added that only 24 people have gone on moon missions and that all were Americans, who were flying as part of NASA's Apollo program, between 1968 and 1972.

"This is a big deal that it's a Canadian, and it's you, Jeremy," Trudeau said of Artemis 2. "I just cannot [believe] and people, people get even more excited than they already were when they understand how momentous this is."

NASA astronauts took this photo of Earth rising from lunar orbit during the Apollo 8 mission on Dec. 24, 1968. Earth is not a full circle in this picture. (Image credit: NASA)
Hansen used the opportunity to thank the prime minister for introducing a federal budget last month that included substantial spending on moon projects, including funding a lunar utility vehicle and renewing a Canadian incubator program for companies called the Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP).

The seat for Artemis 2 came courtesy of another set of major Trudeau government budgetary announcements in 2019 that brought Canadarm3 to public attention. The robotic arm will service Gateway, the small space station that NASA plans to build in lunar orbit. This big contribution to NASA's Artemis program earned Canada a seat on Artemis 2.

"We're really grateful and excited," Hansen said in the video, speaking with Trudeau, referring to the funding support the Canadian Space Agency has received in recent years. 

"We have a lot a lot more work to do, but that's what we absolutely thrive on," Hansen added. "We love these challenges, and so this is super exciting. You bet on us. You bet on industry. And I'm completely convinced Canada won't let you down."

Elizabeth Howell is the co-author of "Why Am I Taller (opens in new tab)?" (ECW Press, 2022; with Canadian astronaut Dave Williams), a book about space medicine. Follow her on Twitter @howellspace (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com (opens in new tab) for 10 years before joining full-time, freelancing since 2012. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science since 2015. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Brandon
    Seriously, is all you post partisan nonsense?
    Reply
  • murgatroyd
    Trudeau is WEF (World Economic Forum) through and through. So automatically gets favorable coverage from legacy media, and then little guys like space.com hoping to catch a few crumbs from the table latch on to that.
    Reply
  • Brandon
    murgatroyd said:
    Trudeau is WEF (World Economic Forum) through and through. So automatically gets favorable coverage from legacy media, and then little guys like space.com hoping to catch a few crumbs from the table latch on to that.
    I know. It just gets old seeing them fanboy/girl over stupid political nonsense.
    Reply
  • Strong& Free
    What does geeking mean in slang?

    Geeking is a term used by drug users to describe binge crack use – or using crack cocaine over and over in a short period of time at increasingly higher doses. Once a person is addicted, they will do anything to get the drug, including stealing or even prostitution.
    Reply
  • Helio
    I'm more a trucker fan than a Trudeau fan, but I'm pleased with his view on the space program. I hope all world leaders support this lunar mission and those to follow. They should also strive to get their folks into one of the space programs for their own country's sake.

    I was in a corn field when Apollo 11 landed, then I got allowed in a farmer's trailer-home to watch Neil Armstrong get step onto the surface. One could sense the whole world was watching, and the viewer count proved they were.
    Reply
  • Mergatroid
    As you can plainly see, Canada is also suffering from the same partisan nonsense as the USA is right now. I blame the USA for spreading their toxic politics north.
    However, as a Canadian I am very proud of Canada's record in space. For a country with such a small population, I think we have been punching above our weight.
    We are happy to be partners with our best friends, and cousins to the South. Two peas in a pod (even if one of the peas is HUGE).
    Reply
  • COLGeek
    This thread has run its course. Closing now.
    Reply