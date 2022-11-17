(Image credit: ESA)

A new beginning at the moon

NASA's first mission of its new human moon program has a boatload of strange and intriguing passengers on board, which will conduct a wide range of interesting science work.

Artemis 1, the first flight of the Artemis program, launched on Nov. 16, 2022, sending an Orion spacecraft toward the moon atop a Space Launch System rocket. Artemis 1 is uncrewed, but that doesn't mean Orion is empty. From yeast cells to a Snoopy plush doll to Amazon's Alexa, here are some of the strangest things on board the Artemis 1 mission.