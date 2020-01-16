Trending

In photos: Ariane 5 rocket lofts 2 satellites into orbit for Eutelsat, India

Image 1 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace)

In its first launch of the year, Arianespace successfully used an Ariane 5 rocket to launch two new communications satellites into orbit for Eutelsat and India. The rocket lifted off from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana on Jan. 16, at 4:05 p.m. EST (6:05 p.m. local time, 2105 GMT). It then deployed the Eutelsat Konnect and GSAT-30 satellites into orbit. See photos of the mission here!

Full Story: Ariane 5 launches satellites for India, Eutelsat into orbit

Image 2 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace/YouTube)

The Ariane 5 rocket lifted off into a cloud-covered sky, right on time, at 6:05 p.m. local time in French Guiana (4:05 p.m. EST or 2105 GMT).

Image 3 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace/YouTube)

Smoke billows out from below the Ariane 5 rocket as it lifts off from ELA-3 at the Guiana Space Center. 

Image 4 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace)

An Ariane 5 rocket lifts off from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou, French Guiana, carrying the Eutelsat Konnect and GSAT-30 communications satellites into orbit.

Image 5 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace/YouTube)

The Ariane 5 rocket soars into space, emerging from a blanket of clouds that obstructed the view for the first minute after liftoff.

Image 6 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace/YouTube)

The Ariane 5 rocket is seen shortly before its two solid rocket boosters separated. 

Image 7 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace/YouTube)

One of the two solid rocket boosters is seen separating from the rocket in this view from an on-board camera. 

Image 8 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace/YouTube)

Both of the rocket's solid boosters separated successfully after 2 minutes and 21 seconds of flight. Here, they are seen moving away from the rocket's main stage.

Image 9 of 20

(Image credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique video du CSG/P. Baudon)

The Ariane 5 rocket stands ready for launch at the Guiana Space Center on the evening before its mission.

Image 10 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace)
Image 11 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace)

The Ariane 5 rocket is transported from the Final Assembly Building to the ELA-3 launch zone.

Image 12 of 20

(Image credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique video du CSG/P. Baudon)

The Ariane 5 rocket is transported from the Final Assembly Building to the ELA-3 launch zone.

Image 13 of 20

(Image credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique video du CSG/P. Baudon)

The Ariane 5 rocket nears the launch site at the Guiana Space Center's ELA-3 after leaving the Final Assembly Building.

Image 14 of 20

(Image credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique video du CSG/P. Baudon)

The Ariane 5 rocket arrives at the ELA-3 launch site at the Guiana Space Center.

Image 15 of 20

(Image credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique video du CSG/P. Baudon)

The Indian Space Research Organisation's GSAT-30 communications satellite is readied for launch. 

Image 16 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace)

The upper composite of the Ariane 5 rocket — composed of Eutelsat Konnect, the SYLDA payload dispenser system and a protective payload fairing — is lowered over GSAT-30 in preparation for launch.

Image 17 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace)

GSAT-30 is lowered for installation on the Ariane 5 rocket's core stage.

Image 18 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace)

The Ariane 5 rocket stands ready for launch at the Guiana Space Center's ELA-3 launch site.

Image 19 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace)

The Ariane 5 rocket stands ready for launch at the Guiana Space Center's ELA-3 launch site.

Image 20 of 20

(Image credit: Arianespace)

The Ariane 5 rocket stands ready for launch at the Guiana Space Center's ELA-3 launch site.

