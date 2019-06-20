In Photos: Ariane 5 Rocket Launches DirecTV 16 and Eutelsat 7C Satellites
A Sunset Liftoff
An Ariane 5 rocket successfully launched two new communications satellites, DirecTV 16 and Eutelsat 7C, into orbit on June 20, 2019. See photos of the mission in this gallery!
HERE: The Ariane 5 rocket is pictured soaring into space during a beautiful sunset, 26 seconds after liftoff.
3, 2, 1 ... Blast Off!
The Ariane 5 rocket lifted off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana right on time, at 5:43 p.m. EDT (2143 GMT).
Ariane 5 Takes to the Skies
Despite the scattered thunderstorms in the area on launch day, the mission lifted off into surprisingly clear skies.
Stage Separation
The rocket's two side boosters are clearly visible after stage separation.
The Launch Site
The Ariane 5 rocket designated VA248 is transferred to the launch pad at Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, ahead of its planned launch of the T-16 and Eutelsat 7C communications satellites.
Ariane 5 Ready to Roll
The Ariane 5 rocket designated VA248 is readied for its trek from the assembly facility over to the launch pad at Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
The Ariane 5
The Ariane 5 rocket designated VA248 is transferred to the launch pad at Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, ahead of its planned launch of the T-16 and Eutelsat 7C communications satellites.
Satellite Fit Check
The Eutelsat 7C communications satellite undergoes a fit check validation in the clean room at the S5 payload preparation facility in Kourou, French Guiana.
Fueling Up
The T-16 communications satellite is filled with propellant at Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
DirecTV 16
An artist's rendering of the T-16 communications satellite, also known as DirecTV 16.
Eutelsat 7C
A digital mockup of the Eutelsat 7C telecommunications satellite in orbit.
