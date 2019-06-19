Trending
In Brief

In NYC? See 'Apollo 11' with the Director for Free at the Intrepid Museum on Friday

By Entertainment 

"Apollo 11," directed by Todd Douglas Miller.
"Apollo 11," directed by Todd Douglas Miller.
(Image: © Neon)

NEW YORK — The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City is hosting a movie night that's out of this world on Friday (June 21).

The institution, which is housed on a retired aircraft carrier in the Hudson River near Midtown Manhattan, will be screening the film "Apollo 11" on the flight deck beginning at sunset. The event marks the third installment of the Intrepid's summer movie night series, which this year is overlapping with the museum's celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. It's also part of the Intrepid's Free Fridays series, with doors open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

The screening has limited seating and is first come, first served, according to the museum's website. A CNN discussion with "Apollo 11" director Todd Douglas Miller will occur at 8 p.m. for the public.

Related: Apollo 11 at 50:  Our Complete Moon Landing Guide

The free screening is part of the Intrepid's Free Friday series of programming, during which admission to the museum is free on select Fridays after 5 p.m.

If you can't make it Friday, never fear: the Intrepid will be showing "First Man" on July 19. And if you aren't in the New York City area, "Apollo 11" will be airing on CNN on June 23 at 9 p.m. EDT in its small-screen debut. 

You can learn more about the Intrepid's Apollo celebration events here

Email Meghan Bartels at mbartels@space.com or follow her @meghanbartels. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook. 

Have a news tip, correction or comment? Let us know at community@space.com.