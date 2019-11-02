In Photos: Antares Rocket Launches Cygnus NG-12 Cargo Craft to Space Station

Image 1 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launched the Cygnus NG-12 cargo mission to the International Space Station on Nov. 2, 2019. See photos of the liftoff and mission preparations in this gallery. Full Story: Space Cookie Oven and Rodents Launch to Space on Powerful Antares Rocket

Image 2 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Antares rocket rises into the clear morning sky over NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, located at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Wallops Island, Virginia.

Image 3 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Image 4 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) A crowd of spectators with their phones held high snap photos of the Antares rocket during the liftoff from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Nov. 2, 2019.

Image 5 of 29 (Image credit: NASA) The Antares rocket carrying the NG-12 cargo resupply ship lifted off right on time at 9:59 a.m. EDT (1359 GMT) on Nov. 2, 2019.

Image 6 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Antares rocket left a fluffy smoke plume as it soared into the morning sky.

Image 7 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Antares rocket is pictured shortly after lifting off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Nov. 2, 2019.

Image 8 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is seen a few hours after arriving at launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019. Northrop Grumman's 12th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station is delivering about 8,200 lbs. of supplies and science experiments to the Expedition 61 crew.

Image 9 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is seen a few hours after arriving at launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Image 10 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is seen in the early morning on launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 30, 2019.

Image 11 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Antares rocket is seen on the launchpad through a window of a boat in the Atlantic, on Oct. 30, 2019.

Image 12 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Antares rocket rolls out from the Horizontal Integration Facility to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Image 13 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Antares rocket rolls out from the Horizontal Integration Facility to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Image 18 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Antares rocket rolls out to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Image 21 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket arrives at launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Image 24 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) The Antares rocket rolls out to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Image 25 of 29 (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA) Engineers monitor the Antares rocket as it rolls out to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Image 26 of 29 (Image credit: Northrop Grumman) Northrop Grumman's 12th Cygnus cargo resupply ship, christened the "S.S. Alan Bean" in honor of the Apollo 12 astronaut, stands ready for mating to a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Image 27 of 29 (Image credit: Zero G Kitchen/DoubleTree by Hilton) One of the science payloads on board is the Zero-G Oven, which will study heat transfer properties and the process of baking food in microgravity. Full Story: Radiation Experiment, Cookie Oven and More Headed to Space Station on Cygnus Cargo Ship

Image 28 of 29 (Image credit: Made In Space) Another payload was Made in Space’s Plastic Recycler hardware, which will test a new technology that recycles plastics. Full Story: Radiation Experiment, Cookie Oven and More Headed to Space Station on Cygnus Cargo Ship