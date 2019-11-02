In Photos: Antares Rocket Launches Cygnus NG-12 Cargo Craft to Space Station

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launched the Cygnus NG-12 cargo mission to the International Space Station on Nov. 2, 2019. See photos of the liftoff and mission preparations in this gallery.
The Antares rocket rises into the clear morning sky over NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, located at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Wallops Island, Virginia.
A crowd of spectators with their phones held high snap photos of the Antares rocket during the liftoff from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Nov. 2, 2019.
The Antares rocket carrying the NG-12 cargo resupply ship lifted off right on time at 9:59 a.m. EDT (1359 GMT) on Nov. 2, 2019.
The Antares rocket left a fluffy smoke plume as it soared into the morning sky.
The Antares rocket is pictured shortly after lifting off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Nov. 2, 2019.
The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is seen a few hours after arriving at launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019. Northrop Grumman's 12th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station is delivering about 8,200 lbs. of supplies and science experiments to the Expedition 61 crew.
The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is seen a few hours after arriving at launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.
The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is seen in the early morning on launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 30, 2019.
The Antares rocket is seen on the launchpad through a window of a boat in the Atlantic, on Oct. 30, 2019.
The Antares rocket rolls out from the Horizontal Integration Facility to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.
The Antares rocket rolls out to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.
The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket arrives at launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.
The Antares rocket rolls out to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.
Engineers monitor the Antares rocket as it rolls out to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2019.
Northrop Grumman's 12th Cygnus cargo resupply ship, christened the "S.S. Alan Bean" in honor of the Apollo 12 astronaut, stands ready for mating to a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
One of the science payloads on board is the Zero-G Oven, which will study heat transfer properties and the process of baking food in microgravity.
Another payload was Made in Space’s Plastic Recycler hardware, which will test a new technology that recycles plastics.
The AstroRad vest undergoes a fit test at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before launching to the space station on Northrop Grumman's NG-12 mission.
