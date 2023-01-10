Final 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer dives into the Quantum Realm

During Monday night's (Jan. 9) serious 65-7 smackdown of the woefully overmatched TCU Horned Frogs by the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football National Championship Game, a clash of a different nature took place between Ant-Man and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios' newest trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

This action-packed teaser highlighted much more of the film's astounding special effects and teases an intense battle between the time-dealing supervillain named Kang and Ant-Man in director Peyton Reed's third installment in the "Ant-Man" trilogy. This $200 million sci-fi spectacle is poised to launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 and arrives in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" rolls out with size-shifting Avenger Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) soaking in his celebrity status beside Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) when a laboratory experiment takes an unintended turn for the worse.

Promotional art for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." (Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

The major mishap accidentally transports them, Scott's adult daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym, (Michael Douglas), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) into the bizarre micro-universe of the Quantum Realm where Lang must make a Devil's Deal with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who lords over the weird diminutive dominion.

This somber new trailer reveals the emotional stakes and magnitude of Kang the Conqueror's threat to the Quantum Realm and the entire Multiverse, in addition to a sneak peek at the evil, tiny-armed entity of M.O.D.O.K! Existences shall be rewritten and timelines shattered in this epic clash of ideals and desires.

Corey Stoll's Darren Cross, aka "Yellowjacket," is also back to cause trouble in the Quantum Realm having survived his shrinking death in the first "Ant-Man" movie.

Kang was seen briefly in Disney+'s "Loki" but here he's given a proper imposing introduction and lays the foundation for a villainous presence that will become a dominant factor within the MCU during the momentous lead-up to 2025's "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" swarms into theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.