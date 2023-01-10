Everything we know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios’ big show at San Diego Comic-Con (opens in new tab) in July 2022 outlined what’s coming from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future. And that includes several new movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is set to arrive in February – here you’ll find what we know so far about the threequel.

The third Ant-Man movie marks the beginning of Phase 5 of the MCU, with Phase 6 starting in early 2025 with a new Fantastic Four reboot (opens in new tab). The next two phases will be shorter than usual, but with Marvel Studios putting out new projects at an unprecedented rate after the introduction of Disney Plus shows, it makes sense that the “Multiverse Saga” – supposedly ending in 2026 with Avengers: Secret Wars – will take less time to fully develop than the “Infinity Saga” (2008-2019).

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t deal with the multiverse, Quantumania will probably follow up on some of the seeds planted by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki season 1, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, though the specifics remain unclear. After all, Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s next big bad, is making his debut – after a cameo of sorts in the Loki series – in this movie.

Now that you’re up to speed on the current state of the MCU and what’s coming next, read on below to learn more about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And if you need to catch up with Marvel’s theatrical releases, check out our guide to all the Marvel movies in order, including the emotional Phase 4 finale, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

February 17

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently set to release on February 17, 2023, both in the US and the UK. Other international markets will share the same date, while many others don’t have a definitive one yet.

It’s a bit surprising to see the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, set for a May 5 debut, opening less than three months away from the new Ant-Man installment. As you can see, Marvel Studios is going all-out with zany science fiction to start Phase 5. Moreover, the Skrull-infested Secret Invasion (opens in new tab) should be the next Disney Plus series in line, and Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels promises even more sci-fi fun in theaters next year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Plot

The third Ant-Man movie sees unexpected hero and Avenger Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) enjoying fame and success alongside Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) before an experiment gone wrong sends them, Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope’s parents (Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne) down to the microcosmic Quantum Realm, where Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and his forces have become a major threat.

As a direct result of the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Paul and Hank’s families have finally reunited, so the next logical step is to put all of them under pressure in their biggest adventure yet. Director Peyton Reed has teased a darker tone and much higher stakes, as this Ant-Man movie has the huge responsibility of making fans and general audiences care about Kang as the next Thanos-level threat to the Marvel universe (and multiverse).

According to Evangeline Lilly, the movie will explore each character’s “fragilities and vulnerabilities (opens in new tab)”, and Reed added that the heart of the story will be Scott and Cassie’s relationship. Of course, Marvel veterans can already spot Cassie Lang’s future as superheroine Stature on the horizon, and the first trailer has teased that development, so there’s a lot going on in this one beyond Kang’s immediate menace.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Trailers

The first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer was released online on October 24, 2022, and you can watch it here:

The second trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped recently on January 9, and gave us a much more detailed look at the movie, including an extended look at the central villain, Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Cast & crew

The confirmed returning cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania includes Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne aka Wasp), Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet van Dyne), David Dastmalchian (Kurt), and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo). Corey Stoll (Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket) has also been rumored to appear in the movie after seemingly dying in the first Ant-Man installment.

They’re joined by Jonathan Majors in the massive role of Kang the Conqueror, who already appeared in the Loki season 1 finale as the Kang variant He Who Remains (pictured above), plus Bill Murray and William Jackson Harper in roles that are being kept under wraps but are supposedly tied to the Quantum Realm as well.

Peyton Reed has returned to the director’s chair after successfully captaining the two previous Ant-Man movies and two season 2 episodes of The Mandalorian, though this time around the script comes from Rick and Morty scribe Jeff Loveness, who’s been tasked with writing 2025’s event movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty too.

Christophe Beck is handling the music once again after also working on Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus series WandaVision and Hawkeye. The (very) sci-fi production design falls on Will Htay’s shoulders; he’s known for his concept artist work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Jupiter Ascending.

Perhaps the biggest surprise for cinephiles in Quantumania’s behind-the-cameras crew is the addition of legendary cinematographer Bill Pope, who almost shot the original Ant-Man when Edgar Wright was attached to direct it. He recently made his MCU debut with 2020’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.