Join the National Space Society for 'A Day in Space,' a celebration of spaceflight, this week

On July 16, 2020, a unique online presentation from the National Space Society will bring the solar system to your doorstep. " A Day in Space " is a day-long virtual forum that promises some truly unique spaceflight and exploration experiences.

In an exclusive interview with NSS President and television personality, Geoffrey Notkin, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin will take you back into the heady years of the Space Race and plunge you into the future of the exploration of our solar system.

Planetary scientist Alan Stern will take you on a journey to Pluto and beyond to tiny Arrokoth (formerly known as Ultima Thule) , as he recalls how the hard-fought New Horizons probe ventured to the edge of the planetary system and unveiled its secrets. NASA engineer and NSS Senior Operating Officer Bruce Pittman tells us about the merging of Wernher von Braun and Gerard O'Neill's visions to form the National Space Society.

(Image credit: National Space Society)

Watch 'A Day In Space' The NSS program begins July 16 at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT (1500 GMT) on Space.com, the NSS YouTube channel, e360tv.com and Facebook.

Billionaire NewSpace financier Steve Jurvetson tells the thrilling tale of investing in SpaceX in some of their darkest moments, supporting disruptive innovation with Planet Labs, and the future of orbital space tourism and investing in the space business.

Jet Propulsion Laboratory chief engineer Rob Manning and space author Rod Pyle square off for a smackdown over the character of Mars — a lovely place in the eyes of Ray Bradbury and Edgar Rice Burroughs — until NASA came along with Mariner 4 in 1965 and told us the cold, dry truth about the planet. Manning explains why that’s even better than what came before.

"A Day in Space" is co-hosted by Notkin, who is also the president of the National Space Society, and Dr. Sian Proctor, college professor, geoscientist and NASA astronaut finalist.

"A Day in Space was created to fill the gap left by the postponement of the National Space Society's 2020 International Space Development Conference due to COVID-19 this year," said Pyle, who is also the editor-in-chief of the society's quarterly print magazine, Ad Astra , "but it quickly took on a life of its own, bringing together some of the best and brightest in space exploration and settlement to tell their exciting stories first-hand. It’s been an incredible honor to work with these folks."

Additional presentations include Dr. Sara Seager on the latest from the search for exoplanets; a discussion of inclusiveness and diversity in the space industry with the Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors, Karlton Johnson; and a reprise of a very special Apollo 50th anniversary event with Apollo astronauts Al Worden, Fred Haise, Walt Cunningham and Flight Director Gerry Griffin (this was one of Worden's final appearances before his passing last March).

"A Day in Space" begins at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT (1500 GMT) on July 16 and will be archived for later viewing. It is available across a number of platforms and venues, with interaction between you and many of the speakers available via Facebook Live.

"A Day in Space" can be watched on the National Space Society's Youtube channel, Space.com, or e360tv.com and a variety of channels. See the "A Day in Space" website for viewing details and updates. More information on the National Space Society, including its premium print magazine Ad Astra, can be found the NSS website.

Dr. Anthony Paustian, the NSS's Director of Communication and Branding, leveraged his extensive connections from his own yearly conference, CiLIVE, in Des Moines, Iowa, to bring "A Day in Space" to life.

"I've had the honor of presenting some of the most creative and dynamic people in space exploration, including many Apollo astronauts, to the public. 'A Day in Space' is the perfect way to wrap-up the 50th anniversary of the first landings on the moon. We know you’ll enjoy these presentations — they are truly one-of-a-kind."