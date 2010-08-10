Trending

China Launches New Spy Satellite

By Spaceflight 

AsecretChinese reconnaissance payload successfully launched on a Long MarchrocketMonday, the sixth time China has sent a satellite into orbit so farthis year.

Thetenth Yaoganmission liftedoff aboard a Long March 4C rocket at 2249 GMT (6:49 p.m. EDT)from theTaiyuan launching center in northern China's Shanxi province. It was6:49 a.m.local time at Taiyuan.

Thethree-stage booster placed the spacecraft in an orbit about 380 mileshigh withan inclination of 97.8 degrees, according to independent tracking data.

Thestate-run Xinhua news agency reported Yaogan 10 will conduct scientificexperiments, carry out land surveys, estimate crop yields and helprespond tonatural disasters.

Butthe Yaogansatellite is likely a militaryasset with a synthetic aperture radar system designed toobserve locationsall weather and lighting conditions.

Observersbelieve the Yaogan series, which began launching in 2006, is a newfleet ofhigh-resolution optical and radar reconaissance satellites. Alternatinglaunches from Taiyuan and the Jiuquan space base in northwestern Chinahaveorbited radar and electro-optical spy satellites.

Themostrecent Yaogan launch in March included three spacecraft that arebelieved to benaval observation satellites.

Chinaannounced Monday's launch about 24 hours in advance, a typical policyfor most Chinesemilitary payloads.

Itwas the38th launch worldwide to reach orbit in 2010.

