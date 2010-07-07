Sunrise to Sunset: Earth's Day Photographed From Space

A series of three () photos taken from the International Space Station show the progression from sunrise to sunset over Earth below. Top photo shows sunrise over Northern Europe; the center photo is of the Tibetan Plateau and the glaciers of the Himalayan Mountains; the bottom picture shows the interior of Australia. Full story.

Stunning photos from the International Space Station showthe Earth below from sunrise to sunset. But what takes half a day on Earthlasted less than one hour for astronaut photographers on the station.

The photos show the day cycle of Earth from orbit, beginningwith a sunrise over Northern Europe and ending with sunset over southeastAustralia. They were taken during half of a single orbit of the station as itflew around Earth. [See the photos: Earth's day from space]

The International Space Station takes about 92 minutes tocomplete one circle around the planet. Cruising along at 17,200 mph (27,700 kph),the station gives astronauts a chance to see 15 or 16 sunrises and sunsetsevery day.

Yet theamazing view doesn't seem to get old.

Astronauts snapped these recently released photos during anApril flight of the space shuttle Discovery, which can be seen in the upperleft of each frame. The top frame showcases snow-covered Norway, the Jutland Peninsulaand low clouds cover Central Europe.

In the middle picture, the lake-studded Tibetan Plateau andthe glaciers of the Himalayan Mountains are visible. Smoke shrouds the lowlandsalong the southern margin of the Himalayas and much of Southeast Asia,including the Irrawaddy Delta.

In the bottom frame, Australia?s arid interior is coloredwith myriad shades of red. As sunset nears, cloud shadows lengthen,highlighting their structure.

Discovery was docked at the space station for its STS-131mission at the time. That mission delivered vital supplies and scienceequipment to the orbiting lab.