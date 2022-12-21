There's a new trailer for the sci-fi movie '65' and it looks fantastic

By Alexander Cox
published

A new trailer for 65, a sci-fi action movie featuring dinosaurs where the past meets the future, is available to watch and it looks epic.

There's a new sci-fi movie coming to theaters on March 10, it's called '65' and the trailer looks epic. 

Previously, we didn't know too much about it other than it was a sci-fi movie starring Adam Driver. If you liked the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, or at least Driver's (Kylo Ren) performance then this might be worth a watch. As we now know the release date and because the trailer (opens in new tab) looks awesome, this is definitely one of the upcoming sci-fi movies to keep an eye out for. 

Thanks to the trailer, we now know a bit more about the movie and it's fair to say we're excited. One of the lines is "when past meets future" and this is because Adam Driver's character is in search of a new world but encounters a world full of dinosaurs. If you're looking for sci-fi content to watch, you can always check out our guides for the best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The movie is from the writers of "A Quiet Place" so we're hoping for an unnerving experience and the trailer promises just that. We also didn't know a whole lot about the movie before the trailer but now we can assume that the title '65' is in relation to when the dinosaurs went extinct, 65 million years ago. 

The trailers shows Adam Driver crash landing on prehistoric Earth while in search for a new world and after looking for survivors, finds a child. Numerous dinosaurs feature in the trailer along with space travel, futuristic weapons and plenty of tension and action. 

There's still not too much more known about the movie but this looks like it could well be worth watching. It's got tension, action, a lot of sci-fi elements and dinosaurs, so what's not to like? We'll be eagerly anticipating more news about the movies release.   

The new sci-fi film "65" lands in theaters on March 10, 2023.

