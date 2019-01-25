In Photos: Indian Satellites Soar in the Country's 1st Space Launch of 2019

The Business of Launches

ISRO

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, the PSLV-C44, completed its 46th successful launch and flight on Jan. 24, 2019 and you can see amazing photos of the launch here! The rocket lifted off from a pad at the Indian Space Research Organisation's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. It was ISRO's first launch of 2019. Watch video of the launch here!

Blast Off!

ISRO

The PSLV-C44 successfully completed liftoff on Jan. 24, 2019, carrying the Microsat-R and Kalamsat-V2 satellites into their proper orbits.

Up and Away

ISRO

The Microsat-R and Kalamsat-V2 satellites rise safely aboard the PSLV-C44 on Jan. 24, 2019. The rocket launched from First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre completing the rocket model's 46th successful launch.

Worth Its Weight

ISRO

The PSLV, seen before this week's launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, has successfully completed 46 launches for India's space program.

Almost Ready

ISRO

The PSLV-C44 stands in the Mobile Service Tower (MST) with integration complete through its fourth stage.

Double Checking

ISRO

Inside the Stage Preparation Facility, technicians examine stages three and four of the PSLV-C44 before mating them to the rocket. The rocket carried two payloads: a military imaging satellite and a student-built experimental cubesat.

Section Two

ISRO

Vehicle integration has begun as the PSLV-C44's second stage is raised.

Retreating A Good Distance

ISRO

The Mobile Service Tower withdraws from the PSLV-C44 following integration to clear the launch pad for the remaining launch preparations.

Necessary Parts

ISRO

As the PSLV-C44 undergoes integration, an interstage section rises for placement on the rocket.

More to Carry

ISRO

Outside the rocket itself, the PSLV-C44 carries additional boosters, known as strap-ons, to increase thrust and help the craft break away from Earth's gravitational pull. This was the first launch of a PSLV rocket carrying this pair of strap-on boosters.

The Business End

ISRO

The base of the PSLV-C44, the nozzle end segment of the rocket, waits on the launch pad, inside the Mobile Service Tower for the other stages to be attached.