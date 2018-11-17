The Amazing Predawn Antares Rocket Launch of Cygnus NG-10 in Photos

Liftoff of Antares NG-10!

Joel Kowsky/NASA

Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off at 4:01 a.m. EST (0901 GMT), carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft toward the International Space Station. [Read more about the launch here]

Ignition

Joel Kowsky/NASA

The twin engines on Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket first stage ignite to launch a Cygnus cargo ship to the International Space Station from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Nov. 17, 2018.

Headed to Space

Joel Kowsky/NASA

A brilliant exhaust plume shoots from a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket in this view taken just after its successful launch of the Cygnus NG-10 cargo ship from Pad-0A of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia on Nov. 17, 2018.

Streak Over Jefferson Memorial

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket appears to streak over the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. after successfully launching the Cygnus NG-10 cargo ship toward the International Space Station from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Liftoff Continues

NASA TV

Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lights the sky during its predawn launch from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia Nov. 17.

Full Speed Ahead

NASA TV

The Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus cargo spacecraft toward the International Space Station continues its first stage burn during liftoff.

Rollin' On Out

Joel Kowsky/NASA

Atop a transport vehicle an Antares rocket rolls from the Horizontal Integration Facility to Launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The rocket will carry Northrop Grumman's 10th contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station slated for Nov. 15, 2018.

In Transit

Joel Kowsky/NASA

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, seen here Nov. 12, 2018, is moved from the HIF to the launch pad to carry around 7,500 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the International Space Station scheduled for Nov. 15.

From Here to There

Joel Kowsky/NASA

Technicians assist as the Antares rocket is transferred from the Horizontal Integration Facility to Launch Pad-0A on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. The rocket will deliver Northrop Grumman's 10th contracted cargo resupply mission to the ISS.

Slow and Steady

Joel Kowsky/NASA

Arriving at Launch Pad-0A from the HIF, the Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will carry some 7,500 pounds of supplies and hardware to the International Space Station.

Following Directions

Joel Kowsky/NASA

A sign points the way to Launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia where Northrop Grumman's 10th contracted resupply mission will be carried out by an Antares rocket.