NEW YORK — Last night (Sept. 20), London-based band Public Service Broadcasting performed its beloved album "The Race for Space" underneath NASA's space shuttle Enterprise in honor of NASA's 60th anniversary.

The band has cultivated an international fan base with music inspired by science and spaces. On top of heavy, danceable drum parts and delightful, choppy instrumentals , the band adds "lead vocals" that are usually either prerecorded and played live or sampled from historical films and footage.

The band played to a crowd of adoring fans underneath the Enterprise at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museumm's Space Shuttle Pavilion. Fans sported sT-shirts reading, "I believe in progress," inspired by the band's song "Progress." Music and visuals that played behind the band throughout the night entranced the audience. Footage from the era of Sputnik, the world's first artificial satellite, and clips dug out of historical archives ran on a screen behind the band during its set. [Photos: A Space Shuttle Called 'Enterprise']

Under NASA's space shuttle Enterprise, aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York, the London-based sampling band Public Service Broadcasting played a number of space-themed songs for a crowd of adoring fans. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd/Space.com)

This performance is part of the hseventh annual Space & Science Festival, which takes place at the Intrepid Museum Sept 20-23. The festival features a number of events, including appearances by special guests like astronaut Sunita Williams and even a Space.com booth (available on Sept. 22 and 23), where visitors will be able to build Alka-Seltzer rockets, as well as enter a free giveaway for a chance to win a Celestron telescope.

A whole host of events will celebrate NASA's 60th anniversary. The space agency officially reaches six decades on Oct. 1, 2018, and you can keep up with the anniversary events here.

To learn more about the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and the Space & Science Festival, you can visit intrepidmuseum.org.

