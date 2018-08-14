In Photos: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spaceship

Model of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Capsule

Mike Wall/Space.com

A model of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, as seen during a media day at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Aug. 13, 2018. In the background is the first SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket first stage ever to successfully land during an orbital mission.

First Landed Falcon 9 First Stage

Mike Wall/Space.com

A closer look at the Falcon 9 first stage, which launched from (and landed at) Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in December 2015.

Falcon 9 First Stage Landing Legs, Engines

Mike Wall/Space.com

A look at the booster's engine nozzles and huge landing legs.

Looking Out

Mike Wall/Space.com

A look out at the Crew Dragon model from a room at SpaceX headquarters. The real (non-mockup) Crew Dragon is scheduled to debut with an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station in November 2018 and fly two crewmembers on a trial mission to the ISS in April 2019.

Inside the Model

Mike Wall/Space.com

Inside the mockup Crew Dragon.

Draco Thruster

Mike Wall/Space.com

As part of the media day, SpaceX displayed a variety of Dragon tech, including this Draco thruster used on a robotic Dragon cargo mission to the ISS.

SuperDraco Engine Chamber

Mike Wall/Space.com

A SuperDraco engine chamber, which SpaceX makes using 3D printers. SuperDraco engines power Crew Dragon's escape system, which is designed to get astronauts out of harm’s way during an emergency during launch or any other phase of the trip to orbit.

SpaceX Spacesuit

Mike Wall/Space.com

The spacesuit that Crew Dragon astronauts will wear.

Another Look

Mike Wall/Space.com

A view of the suit from the side.

Crew Dragon Seat Prototype

Mike Wall/Space.com

An early version of the Crew Dragon seat. The vehicle can accommodate seven passengers but will take a maximum of four NASA astronauts during contracted missions to and from the ISS.

Crew Dragon Simulator

Mike Wall/Space.com

The Crew Dragon simulator that astronauts train on, to get used to the real thing.