Celebrities Mourn Death of Stephen Hawking

The world lost one of its most brilliant minds today (March 14) when the renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76.

As a physicist, Hawking rose to fame for his work on black holes and the origins of the universe. He was also a stellar science communicator who authored several best-selling books that made astrophysics and cosmology accessible to people with no scientific background. But Hawking was also someone with a remarkable sense of humor, which he maintained even as he suffered from a degenerative nerve disease that left him bound to a wheelchair for life.

Despite his physical limitations, Hawking traveled the world to share his love for science with the public. He even made a few cameos on TV shows like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Friends and celebrities took to social media to mourn his death and celebrate his incredible life. Here are some of their most touching tweets. [Stephen Hawking: A Physics Icon Remembered in Photos]

