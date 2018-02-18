NEW YORK — When "Solo: A Star Wars Story" hits theaters this May, you can be sure that the Millennium Falcon will have as much a starring role as the younger versions of Han Solo, Chewbacca and friends. So it's no surprise that Lego has recreated the iconic spaceship in brick form, and we've just taken our first look inside!

The Lego Kessel Run Millennium Falcon is Lego's first announced tie-in set for "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (Image credit: Tariq Malik/Space.com)

Lego announced the new model, called the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon, earlier this week. The set contains 1,414 pieces and shows the Falcon in its glory days, when it was brand-new and gleaming white. Saturday (Feb. 17), we got our first glimpse inside the model here at the 2018 Toy Fair. [See More Photos of Lego's Kessel Run Millennium Falcon!]

Like past Lego Millennium Falcons, the 2018 Kessel Run version features flip up panels to allow access to its interior. (Image credit: Tariq Malik/Space.com)

Much like Lego's 2015 Millennium Falcon set for "The Force Awakens," the Kessel Run set includes flip up panels on top that gives kids (and adults) easy access to the ship's interior for play. The cockpit fits two minifigures comfortable, so Han Solo and Chewbacca can ride together, and even includes what looks like a coffee maker for those long treks across hyperspace.

The Dejarik table inside the Lego Kessel Run Millennium Falcon. Make sure to let the Wookie win. (Image credit: Tariq Malik/Space.com)

In the main body, a cleaner version of the Dejarik table is in its usual place (don't forget to let the Wookie win!) with a cargo area, bunk and a bar rounding out the aft section so Han can rest up and maybe host friends for a drink.

A bunk and bar make a great place for Han Solo to recharge inside the Lego Kessel Run Millennium Falcon. (Image credit: Tariq Malik/Space.com)

The biggest surprise is the front section, which includes what appears to be an escape pod or shuttle that fills out the gap we're used to seeing in "older" versions of the Falcon from previous films. Perhaps we'll learn in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" what this extra vehicle is, and why later versions of the Falcon don't have it!

This shuttle-like craft detaches from front of the Lego Kessel Run Millennium Falcon. Could it be an escape pod? (Image credit: Tariq Malik/Space.com)

There are other subtle differences between the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon and its successors. The two turrets are single blasters, not the quad canons we see in "A New Hope," a look inside revealed a seat facing out for a minifig that looks surprisingly accurate to the films.

The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon will come with seven minifigures when it's released. The set will include Han Solo and Chewbacca (of course), as well as a young Lando Calrissian and Qi'ra, a new character from the "Solo" film, and a Kessel droid. Lego has not announced who the other two minifigures will be.

The new Millennium Falcon will hit stores around April 13 and will cost $169.99. That is a bit more expensive than the 2015 version of the ship (which sold for $149.99), but a far cry from the $799.99 of the Lego Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon released last fall.

That last set was massive at 7,541 pieces (Lego's biggest set yet). You can watch us build it here.

So "Star Wars" fans, what do you think? Is Lego's Kessel Run Millennium Falcon worthy of the title "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy," or is this not the ship you've been waiting for? Let us know in the comments below!

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens in theaters May 25.

