The CW Aims to Refresh 'Roswell' Teen Alien Drama

'Roswell" is a sci-fi drama that aired from 1999 to 2002 on the WB network and UPN. The show followed the lives of three alien-hybrid teenagers who search for answers about their extraterrestrial identities alongside friends and blooming romantic interests.

Get your alien aprons and Tabasco bottles ready, 'Roswell' fans — the sci-fi teen drama is getting a rebooted pilot on The CW television network.

The WB series "Roswell" first aired in 1999. It followed three extraterrestrials living as human teenagers, desperately trying to learn more about who they are and what distant planet gave them life, all while keeping their unearthly identities hidden from government agencies that wish to detain them. On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Variety reported that The CW has ordered a pilot episode of the new series.

According to the article, the writer and executive producer of the new, 1-hour drama series, Carina Adly MacKenzie, will expand on the outsider metaphor by exploring the topic of immigration on Earth as well..

The Vasquez Rocks in southern California were a key location site for several scenes in the 1999 "Roswell" series, and according to the Los Angeles Times , the location was also the backdrop for Capt. Kirk's battle with Gorn in the original "Star Trek" series. CC BY 2.0) (Image credit: Rennett Stowe/ Flickr

In the original story, Max, Isabel and Michael arrive on Earth as a result of the famous Roswell UFO crash event of 1947. While most people accepted the sighting as a myth, a young waitress named Liz discovers the accounts are true after Max harnesses alien powers to save her life.

The new plot will follow new characters, including the daughter of two undocumented immigrants. According to the breakdown, she reluctantly returns to Roswell, New Mexico, her former hometown and scene of the original show, where she discovers her teenage crush has been keeping his alien identity a secret all along.

Like the first run, the reboot will be based on the "Roswell High" book series by Melinda Metz.

Kevin Kelly Brown, an executive producer with the original series, will resume that role for the new installment. Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions will produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television, whose network ran the first two seasons of 'Roswell" before the show moved to UPN for its final season.

Follow Doris Elin Salazar on Twitter @salazar_elin. Follow us@Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.