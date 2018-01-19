In Photos: India's PSLV rocket Launches Cartosat-2 Satellite & 30 More!

A Successful Comeback

ISRO

On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle successfully launched 31 satellites, making a comeback from a launch failure in August 2017. See video of the launch here!

A New First

ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation mounted it's first attempt at a launch since the failure in 2017.

Rising to New Heights

ISRO

The PSLV carried the 31 satellites into orbit 313 miles (505 kilometers) above Earth.

Ready for Launch

ISRO

The Mobile Service Tower withdraws from the PSLV-C40 as launch draws near.

Sunset View

ISRO

At the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the PSLV-C40 stands at the ready on the launch pad.

Processing for Liftoff

ISRO

At the Stage Processing facility, the PSLV-C40's liquid stage is also readied for launch.

The More the Merrier

ISRO

The PSLV-C40's heat shield is closed with all 31 satellites inside.

Clean Room View

ISRO

Inside a SHAR clean room, the Cartosat-2 Series satellite is prepared for encapsulation and mating to the PSLV.

Assembly Required

ISRO

The Core stage of the PSLV-C40 undergoes a Strap-On phase.

Panel Trial

ISRO

As part of the preparation for the upcoming launch, the Cartosat-2 Series satellite panels are deployed during a test.

Panels Deployed

ISRO

As a precautionary test, the INS-1C has its panels deployed.