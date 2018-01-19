In Photos: India's PSLV rocket Launches Cartosat-2 Satellite & 30 More!

A Successful Comeback
On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle successfully launched 31 satellites, making a comeback from a launch failure in August 2017. See video of the launch here!
A New First
The Indian Space Research Organisation mounted it's first attempt at a launch since the failure in 2017.
Rising to New Heights
The PSLV carried the 31 satellites into orbit 313 miles (505 kilometers) above Earth.
Ready for Launch
The Mobile Service Tower withdraws from the PSLV-C40 as launch draws near.
Sunset View
At the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the PSLV-C40 stands at the ready on the launch pad.
Processing for Liftoff
At the Stage Processing facility, the PSLV-C40's liquid stage is also readied for launch.
The More the Merrier
The PSLV-C40's heat shield is closed with all 31 satellites inside.
Clean Room View
Inside a SHAR clean room, the Cartosat-2 Series satellite is prepared for encapsulation and mating to the PSLV.
Assembly Required
The Core stage of the PSLV-C40 undergoes a Strap-On phase.
Panel Trial
As part of the preparation for the upcoming launch, the Cartosat-2 Series satellite panels are deployed during a test.
Panels Deployed
As a precautionary test, the INS-1C has its panels deployed.