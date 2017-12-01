'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Returns Tonight — IN SPACE!

The heroes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." are tasked with protecting the people of Earth from strange, otherworldly threats. But in Season 5, beginning tonight (Dec. 1) on ABC at 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST), they're in space — and seem to need some protection of their own.

The last time we saw those agents, they were being captured in a diner by mysterious people in black. That scene cut to their leader, Phil Coulson, who looked meditatively out a window at a field of asteroids. It appears the rest of the crew are there, too, and the first minutes of the new season suggest life in space isn't as placid as that moment might suggest.

When Space.com talked with the show cast and producer at New York Comic Con in October about "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D: LOST IN SPAAAACE!", as they affectionately call it, they confirmed that the characters are thrown into the unknown and, like the audience, are struggling at first to figure out their situation and how to make it home.

The special 2-hour show premiere tonight will stretch from 8 to 10 p.m. EST (7 to 9 p.m. CST), but the rest of the episodes this season will air on Fridays from 9 to 10 p.m. (8 to 9 p.m. CST).

