Photos: Coolest 2017 Solar Eclipse Signs and Celebrations

Superman and Safety

Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Metropolis, Illinois, a 15-foot-tall statue of Superman is ready for the eclipse. Metropolis sits in the 70-mile-wide path of totality cut across the United States by the Aug. 21, 2017 total solar eclipse.

Southern Illinois University

Scott Olson/Getty Images

At Southern Illinois University, Jim Blair walks Saluki dogs, which happen to be the school's mascot, past a solar eclipse exhibit. Southern Illinois will experience the longest duration of totality — 2 minutes and 40 seconds — during the eclipse.

Memories to Wear

Natalie Behring/Getty

In Rexburg, Idaho, travelers who want to remember the Great American Solar Eclipse can buy souvenirs from pop-up shops.

Total Eclipse Moonshine

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Just 2 miles from the point of greatest totality, the Casey Jones Distillery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, will host up to 3,500 people for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. The business distilled Total Eclipse Moonshine specifically for the occasion.

Creating the Atmosphere for Fun

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Casey Jones Distillery owners Arlon "A.J." Casey Jones and his wife Peg Hays stand at the still used to create the Total Eclipse Moonshine they proudly display. The distillery is just 2 miles from the point of greatest totality for the Great American Solar Eclipse.

Deeper Meaning

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Drivers on the highway passing Sinking Fork Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, will read a message connecting the eclipse to a more philosophical meaning.

Astrocon Pins

Gene Blevins/LA DailyNews/SCNG/Zuma

Astrocon attendees had a lot of eclipse SWAG to puck up on during day 3 of the 2017 Astrocon convention Saturday in Casper, Wyoming.

Art and the Eclipse

Scott Olson/Getty Images

At his Rainmaker art studio in Makanda, Illinois, Dave Dardis offers solar eclipse jewelry. Makanda, a town of around 600 people, will encounter the longest duration of totality during Great American Solar Eclipse.

Destination Location

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Makanda, Illinois is a destination for many who want to view totality in the Great American Solar Eclipse. The small town in southern Illinois will experience 2 minutes and 40 seconds of darkness, the longest duration of totality, during the eclipse.

Ready for Tourists

Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Makanda, Illinois, Jeremy Schumacher is selling solar eclipse merchandise to sightseers who come to experience the longest duration of totality.

Apocalypse IPA

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

A sign is seen along the roads in Madras, Oregon, where thousands of visitors are expected for the total solar eclipse.