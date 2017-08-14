Here Are the Best Maps of the 2017 Solar Eclipse (and a Printable Poster)

The total solar eclipse of Aug. 21 promises to be one for the ages, but what will YOU see when the moon's shadow crosses the United States? To help you plan your Great American Solar Eclipse, we've compiled the best map resources for the totality and partial phases of the eclipse, and when to see them.

Interactive Maps

There are many options when it comes to an interactive map of the solar eclipse customized to your location. From NASA and google to our own Eclipse Safari app, you can find out exactly what you'll see wherever you are in the U.S. Here are the best we've found:

NASA's Eclipse 2017 Interactive Map

Eclipse Maps and Calculators from American Astronomical Society

Eclipse Safari Web App

Tour the Great American Eclipse Web App from GreatAmericanEclipse.com

2017 Total Eclipse Interactive Google Map by Xavier Jubier

Eclipse Megamovie 2017 Simulator

Get Our Free Posters!

You can even download a free poster and map from Space.com, too! We have three posters to choose from:

Awesome Travel Poster by Tyler Norgren;

Guide for Safe Solar Eclipse Viewing Poster;

2017 Solar Eclipse Map Poster.

This free 2017 total solar eclipse poster from Space.com shows the path of totality across the U.S. (Image credit: Space.com)

Space.com has teamed up with Simulation Curriculum to create Eclipse Safari, a comprehensive solar eclipse app with an interactive map that details the eclipse start, peak and end times for your location, as well as customized weather forecasts. Here’s a web-based version of the map for your planning:

State by State Solar Eclipse Visibility Maps:

Editor's Note: Here are some of the best places to turn your eclipse trip into an outdoor adventure, according to our sister-site, Active Junky. Most campgrounds are booked, but here are great eclipse-viewing spots that are off the grid.

Oregon

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Oregon's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 10:15 and 10:27 a.m. PDT. About 1.1 million people live within the path of totality in Oregon.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Oregon by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Oregon from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Idaho

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Idaho's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 11:24 and 11:36 a.m. MDT. Roughly 301,000 people live in the path of totality in Idaho.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Idaho by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Idaho from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Wyoming

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Wyoming's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state betwen 11:34 and 11:49 a.m. MDT. Around 175,000 people live within the path of totality in Wyoming.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Wyoming by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Wyoming from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Nebraska

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Nebraska's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state from 12:46 p.m. to 1:07 p.m. CDT (take note that the western portion of the state is in the Mountain time zone). About 590,000 people live within the path of totality in Nebraska.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Nebraska by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Nebraska from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Kansas

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Kansas' solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 1:02 and 1:09 p.m. CDT. Roughly 110,000 people live within the path of totality in Kansas.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Kansas by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Kansas from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Missouri

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Missouri's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses teh state between 1:04 and 1:22 p.m. CDT. Around 3 million people live within the path of totality in Missouri.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Missouri by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Missouri from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Illinois

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Illinois' solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state from 1:18 to 1:24 p.m. CDT. About 665,000 people live within the paht of totality in Illinois.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Illinois by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Illinois from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Kentucky

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Kentucky's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 1:22 and 1:30 p.m. CDT. Roughly 590,000 people live within the path of totality in Kentucky.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Kentucky by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Kentucky from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Tennessee

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Tennessee's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 1:28 p.m. CDT and 2:38 p.m EDT. About 2.1 million people live within the path of totality in Tennessee.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Tennessee by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Tennessee from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Georgia

This NASA map shows the most complete look of Georgia's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 2:34 and 2:40 p.m. EDT. About 194,000 people live within the path of totality in Georgia.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Georgia by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Georgia from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

North Carolina

This NASA map shows the most complete look of North Carolina's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 2:35 and 2:38 p.m. EDT. About 175,000 people live within the path of totality in North Carolina.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across North Carolina by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from North Carolina from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

South Carolina

This NASA map shows the most complete look of South Carolina's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 2:41 and 2:44 p.m. EDT. About 3 million people live within the path of totality in South Carolina.

Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across South Carolina by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from South Carolina from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Partial Solar Eclipse Maps for your state:

While only 14 states are in the path of totality for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, every U.S. state will experience a partial solar eclipse. Here are video animations for the states that will see only a partial solar eclipse, courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com.

Alabama

Alabama Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Alaska

Alaska Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Arizona

Arizona Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Arkansas

Arkansas Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

California

California Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Colorado

Colorado Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2016 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Connecticut

Connecticut Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Delaware

Delaware Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Florida

Florida Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Hawaii

Hawaii Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Indiana

Indiana Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Iowa

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Iowa from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Louisiana

Louisiana Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Maine

Maine Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Maryland

Maryland Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Michigan

Michigan Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Minnesota

Minnesota Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Mississippi

Mississippi Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Montana

Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Montana from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Nevada

Nevada Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

New Jersey

New Jersey Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

New Mexico

New Mexico Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

New York

New York Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

North Dakota

North Dakota Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Ohio

Ohio Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

South Dakota

South Dakota Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Texas

Texas Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Utah

Utah Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Vermont

Vermont Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Virginia

Virginia Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Washington

Washington Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

West Virginia

West Virginia Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.