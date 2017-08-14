Here Are the Best Maps of the 2017 Solar Eclipse (and a Printable Poster)

The total solar eclipse of Aug. 21 promises to be one for the ages, but what will YOU see when the moon's shadow crosses the United States? To help you plan your Great American Solar Eclipse, we've compiled the best map resources for the totality and partial phases of the eclipse, and when to see them.
Interactive Maps
There are many options when it comes to an interactive map of the solar eclipse customized to your location. From NASA and google to our own Eclipse Safari app, you can find out exactly what you'll see wherever you are in the U.S. Here are the best we've found:
NASA's Eclipse 2017 Interactive Map
Eclipse Maps and Calculators from American Astronomical Society
Tour the Great American Eclipse Web App from GreatAmericanEclipse.com
2017 Total Eclipse Interactive Google Map by Xavier Jubier
Eclipse Megamovie 2017 Simulator
Get Our Free Posters!
You can even download a free poster and map from Space.com, too! We have three posters to choose from:
- Awesome Travel Poster by Tyler Norgren;
- Guide for Safe Solar Eclipse Viewing Poster;
- 2017 Solar Eclipse Map Poster.
Space.com has teamed up with Simulation Curriculum to create Eclipse Safari, a comprehensive solar eclipse app with an interactive map that details the eclipse start, peak and end times for your location, as well as customized weather forecasts. Here’s a web-based version of the map for your planning:
State by State Solar Eclipse Visibility Maps:
Editor's Note: Here are some of the best places to turn your eclipse trip into an outdoor adventure, according to our sister-site, Active Junky. Most campgrounds are booked, but here are great eclipse-viewing spots that are off the grid.
Oregon
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Oregon's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 10:15 and 10:27 a.m. PDT. About 1.1 million people live within the path of totality in Oregon.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Oregon by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Oregon from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Idaho
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Idaho's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 11:24 and 11:36 a.m. MDT. Roughly 301,000 people live in the path of totality in Idaho.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Idaho by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Idaho from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Wyoming
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Wyoming's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state betwen 11:34 and 11:49 a.m. MDT. Around 175,000 people live within the path of totality in Wyoming.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Wyoming by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Wyoming from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Nebraska
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Nebraska's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state from 12:46 p.m. to 1:07 p.m. CDT (take note that the western portion of the state is in the Mountain time zone). About 590,000 people live within the path of totality in Nebraska.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Nebraska by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Nebraska from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Kansas
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Kansas' solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 1:02 and 1:09 p.m. CDT. Roughly 110,000 people live within the path of totality in Kansas.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Kansas by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Kansas from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Missouri
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Missouri's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses teh state between 1:04 and 1:22 p.m. CDT. Around 3 million people live within the path of totality in Missouri.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Missouri by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Missouri from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Illinois
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Illinois' solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state from 1:18 to 1:24 p.m. CDT. About 665,000 people live within the paht of totality in Illinois.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Illinois by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Illinois from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Kentucky
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Kentucky's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 1:22 and 1:30 p.m. CDT. Roughly 590,000 people live within the path of totality in Kentucky.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Kentucky by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Kentucky from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Tennessee
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Tennessee's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 1:28 p.m. CDT and 2:38 p.m EDT. About 2.1 million people live within the path of totality in Tennessee.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Tennessee by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Tennessee from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Georgia
This NASA map shows the most complete look of Georgia's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 2:34 and 2:40 p.m. EDT. About 194,000 people live within the path of totality in Georgia.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across Georgia by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Georgia from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
North Carolina
This NASA map shows the most complete look of North Carolina's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 2:35 and 2:38 p.m. EDT. About 175,000 people live within the path of totality in North Carolina.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across North Carolina by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from North Carolina from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
South Carolina
This NASA map shows the most complete look of South Carolina's solar eclipse totality times as the moon's shadow crosses the state between 2:41 and 2:44 p.m. EDT. About 3 million people live within the path of totality in South Carolina.
Here's a video animation of how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon for cities across South Carolina by courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com:
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from South Carolina from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Partial Solar Eclipse Maps for your state:
While only 14 states are in the path of totality for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, every U.S. state will experience a partial solar eclipse. Here are video animations for the states that will see only a partial solar eclipse, courtesy of Larry Koehn of ShadowandSubstance.com.
Alabama
Alabama Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Alaska
Alaska Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Arizona
Arizona Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Arkansas
Arkansas Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
California
California Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Colorado
Colorado Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2016 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Connecticut
Connecticut Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Delaware
Delaware Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Florida
Florida Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Hawaii
Hawaii Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Indiana
Indiana Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Iowa
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Iowa from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Louisiana
Louisiana Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Maine
Maine Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Maryland
Maryland Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Massachusetts
Massachusetts Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Michigan
Michigan Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Minnesota
Minnesota Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Mississippi
Mississippi Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Montana
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Montana from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Nebraska
Total Eclipse of the Sun on August 21, 2017 as seen from Nebraska from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Nevada
Nevada Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
New Jersey
New Jersey Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
New Mexico
New Mexico Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
New York
New York Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
North Dakota
North Dakota Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Ohio
Ohio Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Rhode Island
Rhode Island Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
South Dakota
South Dakota Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Texas
Texas Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Utah
Utah Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Vermont
Vermont Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Virginia
Virginia Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Washington
Washington Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
West Virginia
West Virginia Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017 from LarryKoehn on Vimeo.