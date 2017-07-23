Comic Con 2017 in Photos: Aliens, Mutants & More Invade San Diego

Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk from Star Trek

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Cosplay characters dressed as Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk from Star Trek along 5th Ave. across from the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International in San Diego, California on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Comic Con International is North America's largest Comic convention featuring pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres, including horror, animation, anime, manga, toys, collectible card games, video games, webcomics, and fantasy novels as well as movie premieres and actor panels.

"Princess" Rey

Phillip Faraone/Getty

"Princess" Rey at 2017 WIRED Cafe at Comic Con, presented by AT&T Audience Network on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Blue Lantern Flash and Green Lantern

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Cosplay characters (Blue Lantern Flash and Green Lantern) at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Star Trek character

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Lucinda Jones, dressed as a Star Trek character, sits with her son at Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Avatar

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Emily Adamson dressed as a character from Avatar (in slave-Leia garb) at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Iceman

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Todd Schmidt, dressed as the Iceman, at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Dinosaur Batman

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Attendees roam the halls (with Dinosaur Batman) at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Joining in the Fun

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Visitors dressed in Cosplay costumes wait in line to enter the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Testing the Wares

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Carol Smith (left) tries on a rubber mask at the CFX Composite Effects booth at Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Jawas

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Cosplay characters (Jawas) mingle on the trade floor during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Into Another World

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Visitors dressed in Cosplay costumes wait in line to cross the street before entering the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.