Comic Con 2017 in Photos: Aliens, Mutants & More Invade San Diego

Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk from Star Trek
Cosplay characters dressed as Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk from Star Trek along 5th Ave. across from the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International in San Diego, California on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Comic Con International is North America's largest Comic convention featuring pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres, including horror, animation, anime, manga, toys, collectible card games, video games, webcomics, and fantasy novels as well as movie premieres and actor panels.
"Princess" Rey
"Princess" Rey at 2017 WIRED Cafe at Comic Con, presented by AT&T Audience Network on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Blue Lantern Flash and Green Lantern
Cosplay characters (Blue Lantern Flash and Green Lantern) at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Star Trek character
Lucinda Jones, dressed as a Star Trek character, sits with her son at Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Avatar
Emily Adamson dressed as a character from Avatar (in slave-Leia garb) at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Iceman
Todd Schmidt, dressed as the Iceman, at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Dinosaur Batman
Attendees roam the halls (with Dinosaur Batman) at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Joining in the Fun
Visitors dressed in Cosplay costumes wait in line to enter the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Testing the Wares
Carol Smith (left) tries on a rubber mask at the CFX Composite Effects booth at Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Jawas
Cosplay characters (Jawas) mingle on the trade floor during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Into Another World
Visitors dressed in Cosplay costumes wait in line to cross the street before entering the San Diego Convention Center during Comic Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.