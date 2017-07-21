The Weirdest Aliens of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

Vikram Gounassegarin

Thousands of bizarre alien species coexist in one giant alien megastrucure in the new science-fiction action film, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." Here are some of the coolest — and weirdest — extraterrestrial species that appear in the movie.

Khodar’Khan

STX Films and Europacorp

Igon Siruss is an intradimensional creature of the Khodar’Khan species. He's a criminal mastermind and the most-feared pirate in the galaxy.

Bromosaur

STX Films and Europacorp

This 300-ton aquatic beast is a gentle giant — unless you steal a Mylea jellyfish from it. Then it turns ruthless pretty quickly.

Glamopod

STX Films and Europacorp

Bubble is a sweet, shape-shifting alien known as a Glamopod. Played by Rihanna, Bubble can turn into any creature. She can also wrap around other people and disguise them.

Intradimensional Cutie

STX Films and Europacorp

This chubby little intradimensional species seems pretty harmless with its cute little slime gun. But you don't want to anger its mother...

Its Mother

STX Films and Europacorp

The baby version of this species may be cute, but these aliens grow up to be terrifying, toothy monsters.

Mül Converters

STX Films and Europacorp

These adorable critters come from the planet Mül. They're capable of reproducing any object by eating it and excreting hundreds of replicas.

The Pearls

STX Films and Europacorp

The Pearls are a peaceful, holistic race of humanoids who come from the planet Mül.

The Pearls

STX Films and Europacorp

The Pearls look like humans, but they have pale, shimmery skin, bald heads and pupils shaped like flowers.

Poulong Farmer

STX Films and Europacorp

Poulong Farmers are an aquatic species who live in the Galana Sea at Alpha, the city of a thousand planets.

Doghan Daguis

STX Films and Europacorp

The Doghan Daguis are sneaky little aliens who travel — and speak — in groups of three. They speak 1,00 different languages and seek and sell information to other aliens in Alpha.