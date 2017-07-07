In 'Killjoys' Season 3, Crew Needs a New 'Brain' (Exclusive Clip)

Syfy's "Killjoys" roared back onto TV last week with the bounty-hunter team in top fighting form — albeit separated, with Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) and D'avin Jaqobis (Luke Macfarlane) on their own while Johnny Jaqobis (Aaron Ashmore) searched for a friend.

In an exclusive clip from episode two, airing tonight (July 7) at 8 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. CDT), Dutch and D'avin deal with the fact that they're missing Johnny, the "brain" of the team, as they struggle with a password-protected computer until they solve the problem in a typically violent fashion.

"Killjoys" follows Dutch, Johnny and D'avin on their missions as space bounty hunters, but they soon became embroiled in something much bigger than chasing fugitives around a planetary system known as the Quad.

Returning in victory (sort of), the duo talk to their superior and begrudging ally Turin (Patrick Garrow). Dutch and friends are gearing up for a large-scale war against the dangerous Hullen, dealing with a mysterious fleet of spaceships and struggling to survive a changing system. And Turin says they'll need to get back to full, well-rounded strength. [Space.com Visited the 'Killjoys' Set: 6 Things We Learned]

"It's going to take more than soldiers to win this war," he says in the clip. "We need our own scientists, code crackers, engineers. We need nerds."

As the conspiracy's scale broadens and Dutch, D'avin and Johnny (out somewhere) prepare for battle, they'll need both old allies and new field-ready brains to have their backs.

Editor's Note: This article was corrected to give the correct air time for "Killjoys": Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. CDT).

Email Sarah Lewin at slewin@space.com or follow her @SarahExplains. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.