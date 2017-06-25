Colorful Clouds on Jupiter by Juno

A beautifully processed image of Jupiter displays many details of the stormy atmosphere of the planet with its enhanced color differences. Juno collected the image after its seventh orbit of the planet.

As NASA's Juno spacecrafts zoomed away from Jupiter after its seventh close pass, it captured image data of the planet's south polar region using the probe's JunoCam instrument. By processing that raw data, one citizen scientist produced this stunning view that highlights some of the intricate features in Jupiter's turbulent atmosphere. The new image is described in a statement from NASA.

The image reveals an unusual world and a dynamic environment. Across the top left corner four bright, oval storms known as the "String of Pearls " dance. Among the cream-colored storms in the belt region a bright orange-colored storm sticks out.

NASA's Juno spacecraft launched on August 5, 2011 for a multi-year journey. As part of the New Frontiers Program, Juno's main goal is to gather information, helping scientists understand the origin and evolution of Jupiter. In the process the craft used the JunoCam to capture and send information back to Earth.

Juno arrived at Jupiter n July of 2016, will spend 20 months orbiting the planet 37 times and ending its mission gallantly by deorbiting into Jupiter in February of 2018.

JunoCam's raw images are available online for viewing and processing.

