'Futurama' Game Trailer Features Floating Heads of Tyson, Hawking, Nye and Takei

Good news, everyone! A new promotional trailer for the mobile game "Futurama: World of Tomorrow" features the voices of four science celebrities: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, Stephen Hawking and George Takei.

The beloved animated TV show took place in the 31st century and was known for its strong science bent. Hawking and Takei were featured on the show multiple times. Tyson, Nye and Hawking are all real-life scientists and science popularizers. Takei is best known for his role as Sulu on the original "Star Trek" series, but is also a defender of modern science.

The animated trailer features the four men in a style familiar to "Futurama" fans — as floating heads in glass jars. The show frequently featured 20th and 21st century celebrities, who — in this fictional universe — had survived for hundreds of years by having their heads preserved in this vague futuristic method.

The animated preserved heads of Stephen Hawking, George Takei, Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Bill Nye, from a trailer for the mobile game "Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow."

"Hi! I'm Neil deGrasse Tyson's head," Tyson announces at the start of the trailer. "And I'm here to present the new game 'Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow,' because I'm the spokesperson for anything with even the remotest connection to science."

Nye arrives to challenge Tyson's title as default science representative. The situation quickly devolves into a competition among the four men over who should be the spokesperson for the game. Takei ultimately wins by arguing that he was featured on the show five times, and Hawking was on only twice. (Tyson and Nye were never featured on the show.) We won't spoil the jokes, but suffice it to say the trailer is hilarious and true to the show's style.

"Worlds of Tomorrow" is produced by the mobile game company Jam City and its subsidiary, TinyCo. The game itself will be free for mobile users, and "blends simulation, combat, galactic exploration, and choose-your-own-adventure gameplay together to bring the escapades of the Planet Express crew to life," according to a statement from Jam City.

The game features original content from 'Futurama' creator and Executive Producer Matt Groening, Executive Producer David X. Cohen, and much of the team behind the beloved TV series," according to a Space.com sister site, Newsarama. Fans should keep an eye out for "even more fun 'Futurama' surprises, including additional original animation," in the coming weeks, according to the statement from Jam City.

The free game is set for release on June 29.

Follow Calla Cofield @callacofield. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.