'Hello, Is This Planet Earth?': Amazing Earth Views by Tim Peake (Gallery)

The Andes
British astronaut Tim Peake snapped this view of the Andes during his stay on the International Space Station. This is one of the many images he highlights in his new photo book "Hello, Is This Planet Earth?" (Little, Brown and Co., 2017). The light brown area is Peru's Paracas National Reserve. The Pacific is to the left and Amazon rainforest to the right, under clouds.
Sunrise Over Europe
Tim Peake caught this photo of a sunrise while he was somewhere over Europe; he said sometimes the sun rises so rapidly it's hard to keep adjusting the camera settings!
New York
New York from the International Space Station; Central Park is visible as a green square on the left, and Jersey City and Newark Bay are below.
New Zealand's South Island
New Zealand's South Island, looking down on Lake Wanaka with Lake Hawea below. North is to the right, Tim Peake wrote.
Italy at Night
In this view of Italy at night, taken while the International Space Station was over Tunisia, Corsica and Sardinia can be seen to the left, with the Tyrrhenian Sea, Italy and Sicily at right.
Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano
The smoking volcano is Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which is the highest mountain on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia and the highest active volcano on Eurasia.
Moonset over the Atlantic
Tim Peake was looking for Antarctica, he wrote, but settled for snapping this moonset over the southern Atlantic Ocean instead.
Riversdale. South Africa
The International Space Station passed over Riversdale in Western Cape, South Africa, as Tim Peake took this shot.
Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece, is at the center of this image Tim Peake took from the International Space Station.
Beautiful Mist
The visible aurora can reach up to 400 km above Earth, which is the same height that the International Space Station orbits. Tim Peake wrote that it's like flying through a beautiful mist.
Lake Argentino
As the International Space Station passed over Lake Argentino in Argentina, Tim Peake snapped this photo of the lake in the foreground with the Upsala Glacier on the right.