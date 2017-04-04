'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' for Blu-Ray Is Here

The Force is strong in this one: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was released on Blu-ray today (April 4), laden with behind-the-scenes and bonus material for true fans to dive into. The film came out on DVD on March 24.

Newsarama's Mike Doran declared the first stand-alone "Star Wars" movie the best ever in the beloved series, and this new Blu-ray brings the planet-hopping action to the small screen in stunning quality.

And for those who need more "Rogue One" than they got in theaters, a suite of bonus features will provide plenty of extra content. The features will look toward the future of stand-alone "Star Wars" films; spotlight the many unlikely heroes (and villains) that populate "Rogue One"; and discuss how the film's concept, story and visual style came together.

"Star Wars: Rogue One" is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"Never-before-seen 'Rogue One' bonus material will take fans behind the scenes with the movie's diverse, dynamic cast and inspired team of filmmakers," Lucasfilm representatives said in a statement. "An intimate collection of stories reveals how the film came to life, as well as hidden Easter eggs and film facts that audiences may have missed in the theater."

A series of clips from one bonus featurette dives deep into the making of K-2SO, a reprogrammed Imperial droid played by Alan Tudyk.

The clips spotlight the character's origins and early designs…

...how Tudyk walked on stilts to give K-2SO its distinctive stature and gait…

…a ridiculous cardboard head-on-a-stick Tudyk wore for scenes where stilts wouldn't cut it…

…and why Tudyk chose to put on a British accent for the role.

