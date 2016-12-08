Inside NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Photos)

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Buildings
Originally a place where students could work with rockets, JPL has now grown to a sprawling expanse of buildings.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Tour First Stop
This was our first stop on the tour.
NASA's JPL Spacecraft Assembly Facility
The spacecraft assembly building includes an enormous clean room (hence the workers wearing white clean-room suits) that hosts multiple projects.
Spacecraft Assembly Facility View
Here, we see another view of the spacecraft assembly room.
Mars 2020 Heat Shield
The heat shield for Mars 2020 was one of the projects in the spacecraft assembly room.
Mars 2020 Flight Hardware
Next to the heat shield sits more flight hardware.
Mars 2020 Flight Hardware Warning Signs
The hardware is covered in signs warning people to avoid the flight hardware.
Ken Farley, Mars 2020 Project Scientist
Ken Farley, a project scientist for Mars 2020, talks about the mission.
In the Earth Science Center
My intern/daughter, Dawn, poses with the giant globe in the Earth Science Center.
Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab
Our last official stop on the tour was the Space Flight Operations Facility.
"Lucky Peanuts" at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab
We got to see the famous "lucky peanuts!"