Tiangong-2: China's Space Lab for Long Missions (Infographic)

On Sept. 15, 2016, China launched its uncrewed Tiangong-2 space lab to Earth orbit. Learn all about the spacecraft, which China views as a key step toward building a bona fide space station, in this infographic.
