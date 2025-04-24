China's Shenzhou 20 astronauts arrive at Tiangong space station

News
By published

The trio will live aboard Tiangong for the next six months.

somewhat blurry closeup photo of a white space capsule docking to a space station in orbit
China's three-astronaut Shenzhou 20 mission docks to the Tiangong space station on April 24, 2025. (Image credit: CMSEO)

China's latest astronaut crew has reached its orbital destination.

The three-person Shenzhou 20 mission arrived at China's Tiangong space station today (April 24) at 11:49 a.m. EDT (1549 GMT), beginning a six-month stay aboard the outpost.

Their off-Earth chase was brief: Shenzhou 20 launched atop a Long March 2F rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China today at 5:17 a.m. EDT (0917 GMT; 5:17 p.m. Beijing time).

Shenzhou 20 consists of commander Chen Dong, who is on his third spaceflight, and Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, both of whom are rookies.

The trio are joining the three-person Shenzhou 19 crew aboard Tiangong, though the overlap will be brief: Shenzhou 19 is expected to head back down to Earth on April 29.

Shenzhou 20 is the ninth astronaut mission to reach Tiangong, a T-shaped outpost that's about 20% as massive as the International Space Station. China finished assembling the three-module Tiangong in October 2022, though the nation's space officials have said that they may add more modules to it in the future.

Related stories:

 —  China reveals Shenzhou 20 astronaut crew launching to Tiangong space station

 — Tiangong astronauts experiment with AI robot and more to kick off busy year for Chinese human spaceflight (video)

 — China's space station, Tiangong: A complete guide

Shenzhou 20's launch and docking came on a big spaceflight anniversary: On April 24, 1990, NASA's iconic Hubble Space Telescope reached orbit aboard the space shuttle Discovery.

Hubble famously deployed with a flawed primary mirror, which made its initial images blurry. But spacewalking astronauts fixed that problem in December 1993. Hubble was maintained and upgraded on four additional servicing missions, which launched in February 1997, December 1999, March 2002 and May 2009.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about missions

James Webb Space Telescope finds a wild black hole growth spurt in galaxies at 'cosmic noon'

Could astronauts visit the Hubble Space Telescope again?

Scientists discover super-Earth exoplanets are more common in the universe than we thought
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration of a super-Earth planet on a wide orbit around its host star
Scientists discover super-Earth exoplanets are more common in the universe than we thought
Screenshot from Predator Badlands showing the Predator, an humanoid alien creature with four mandibles and dreadlocks.
The 1st 'Predator: Badlands' trailer looks amazing, but it's the 'Alien' universe teases that have us most excited (video)
(Main) An image of the Extended Groth Strip as seen by the JWST (inset)
James Webb Space Telescope finds a wild black hole growth spurt in galaxies at 'cosmic noon'
Lead art for Star Wars outlaws showing a woman, several aliens and a bunch of spaceships against a starfield background.
Fan-favorite Clone Wars character returns for 'Star Wars Outlaws' DLC in May, plus we're getting a Nintendo Switch 2 port
NASA astronaut Mike Massimino smiles for a photo during STS-125 — the fifth and final Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission flown by NASA’s space shuttle fleet — in May 2009. The iconic observatory and Mike Good, Massimino’s spacewalk partner, can be seen in the background.
Could astronauts visit the Hubble Space Telescope again?
This map of Earth in 2024 shows global surface temperature anomalies, or how much warmer or cooler each region of the planet was compared to the average from 1951 to 1980. Normal temperatures are shown in white, higher-than-normal temperatures in red and orange, and lower-than-normal temperatures in blue.
Climate change is officially the leading threat to imperiled species in the United States
two images: on the left, an inset image of a fuzzy-looking orange and yellow orb with dark patches; on the right, a white domed building atop a tall mountain
World's largest solar telescope gains powerful new 'eye' to study the sun's secrets
An STS-125 crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis captured this still image of the Hubble Space Telescope as the two spacecraft continued their relative separation on May 19, 2009, after having been linked together for the better part of a week.
Happy 35th birthday, Hubble Telescope! 10 times the iconic observatory blew astronomers' minds (photos)
A metallic wrapped cylinder against a dark background.
Aging gracefully: The Hubble Telescope is in 'excellent technical condition' on its 35th birthday, its chief scientist says
Two columns of satellites of increasing size, all with dual solar arrays on their sides.
Rocket Lab introduces line of customizable solar arrays for satellites