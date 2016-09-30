SpaceX Mars Missions: How They Plan to Colonize Mars

On Sept. 27, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company's plan to start a 1-million person colony on Mars. Main story: SpaceX's Elon Musk Unveils Interplanetary Spaceship to Colonize Mars
That plan centers on the Interplanetary Transport System (ITS), which would consist of a superpowerful reusable rocket and a spaceship capable of ferrying at least 100 people to the Red Planet per flight.
Learn all about the ITS and SpaceX's off-Earth ambitions in our complete coverage below:
Videos
SpaceX's Massive New Spaceship Could Go Beyond Mars
Fly-Through SpaceX's Massive 'Fun' Spaceship To Mars and Beyond
SpaceX to Mars: Awe-Inspiring Video Shows Vision for Red Planet Exploration
Multimedia
SpaceX's Interplanetary Transport System for Mars Colonization in Images
Full Story Coverage
Friday, Sept. 30
The 5 Most Bizarre 'Questions' Elon Musk was Asked After His Mars Talk
When you announce an intergalactic spaceship that you intend to name Heart of Gold in homage to Douglas Adams' "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," you deserve to be subjected to a little Vogon poetry from the audience.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Feasible or Fantasy? SpaceX's Mars Plan Draws Expert Reactions
How feasible is Elon Musk's plan to get hundreds of people to Mars? Some experts critiqued the technical details, while others said the time line is unrealistic.
SpaceX's Mars Colony Plan: By the Numbers
Here's a look at SpaceX's proposed interplanetary spaceship and Mars-colonizing plans, by the numbers.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
SpaceX's Mars Spaceship Could Explore the Entire Solar System, Elon Musk Says
The spaceship that SpaceX is building to colonize Mars could also take people out to Jupiter's ocean-harboring moon Europa and beyond, company founder and CEO Elon Musk said.
Elon Musk Plans to Name 1st Mars Colony Ship 'Heart of Gold' in Sci-Fi Nod
SpaceX plans to name the first of its many Mars-colonizing ships after "Heart of Gold," a spaceship in "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by the late lamented Douglas Adams, company founder and CEO Elon Musk said.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
SpaceX's Elon Musk Unveils Interplanetary Spaceship to Colonize Mars
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has unveiled the company's Interplanetary Transport System (ITS), which will combine the most powerful rocket ever built with a spaceship designed to carry at least 100 people to the Red Planet.
Breathtaking Video Shows How SpaceX Will Send People to Mars
A breathtaking new video vividly illustrates how the private spaceflight company SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, would like to send humans to Mars.
Monday, Sept. 26
Elon Musk Unveils SpaceX Raptor Engine Test for Interplanetary Transport
On Sept. 25, SpaceX's Raptor interplanetary transport engine fired for the first time, according to a series of tweets from the company's CEO, Elon Musk.
Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook or Google+. Originally published on Space.com.