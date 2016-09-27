SpaceX's Interplanetary Transport System for Mars Colonization in Images

Meet SpaceX's Interplanetary Ship
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company's Interplanetary Transport System for Mars colonization and beyond on Sept. 27, 2016 at International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico. You can read our full story here. See how it works in images.
SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Preparing for Launch
The Interplanetary Transport System will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The entire system stands 400 feet (122 meters) tall. An uncrewed test mission could launch as early as 2018. You can read our full story here.
Beginning the Human Journey to Mars
Mars-bound passengers board a space capsule atop SpaceX's newly unveiled Interplanetary Transport System (ITS). You can read our full story here.
SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Mission
This SpaceX graphic depicts the mission profile for the company's Interplanetary Transport System, a colony ship to fly 100 people to Mars at a time. You can read our full story here.
SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Size Comparison
This SpaceX illustration shows how the private spaceflight company's giant rocket and ship for interplanetary spaceflight compares in size to other rockets. You can read our full story here.
SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System vs. Saturn V
This SpaceX graphic shows how the capabilities of the company's Interplanetary Transport for Mars stacks up to NASA's massive Saturn V moon rocket. You can read our full story here.
SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Size
This SpaceX graphic gives a sense of size for the company's planned Interplanetary Transport System for Mars flights. The tiny white speck at bottom right represents a person. You can read our full story here.
SpaceX Booster for Interplanetary Transport System
A closeup look at the first-stage booster for SpaceX's planned Interplanetary Transport System, a colony ship for Mars exploration and beyond. You can read our full story here.
SpaceX Raptor Engine
A look at SpaceX's Raptor rocket engine. Forty-two Raptor engines will be used to launch the first-stage booster for SpaceX's Interplanetary Transport System. You can read our full story here.
SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Ship and Booster
This SpaceX cutaway graphic shows a look at how the company's planned Interplanetary Transport System booster (left) and spaceship would look once combined for a trek to Mars. You can read our full story here.
Lifting Off
At liftoff, the ITS rocket booster will produce up to 128 meganewtons (28.8 million lbs.) of thrust.