SpaceX's Interplanetary Transport System for Mars Colonization in Images

An artist's illustration of SpaceX's Interplanetary Transport leaving Earth to ferry colonists to Mars.

Meet SpaceX's Interplanetary Ship

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company's Interplanetary Transport System for Mars colonization and beyond on Sept. 27, 2016 at International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico.

SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Preparing for Launch

The Interplanetary Transport System will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The entire system stands 400 feet (122 meters) tall. An uncrewed test mission could launch as early as 2018.

Beginning the Human Journey to Mars

Mars-bound passengers board a space capsule atop SpaceX's newly unveiled Interplanetary Transport System (ITS).

SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Mission

This SpaceX graphic depicts the mission profile for the company's Interplanetary Transport System, a colony ship to fly 100 people to Mars at a time.

SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Size Comparison

This SpaceX illustration shows how the private spaceflight company's giant rocket and ship for interplanetary spaceflight compares in size to other rockets.

SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System vs. Saturn V

This SpaceX graphic shows how the capabilities of the company's Interplanetary Transport for Mars stacks up to NASA's massive Saturn V moon rocket.

SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Size

This SpaceX graphic gives a sense of size for the company's planned Interplanetary Transport System for Mars flights. The tiny white speck at bottom right represents a person.

SpaceX Booster for Interplanetary Transport System

A closeup look at the first-stage booster for SpaceX's planned Interplanetary Transport System, a colony ship for Mars exploration and beyond.

SpaceX Raptor Engine

A look at SpaceX's Raptor rocket engine. Forty-two Raptor engines will be used to launch the first-stage booster for SpaceX's Interplanetary Transport System.

SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System Ship and Booster

This SpaceX cutaway graphic shows a look at how the company's planned Interplanetary Transport System booster (left) and spaceship would look once combined for a trek to Mars.

Lifting Off

At liftoff, the ITS rocket booster will produce up to 128 meganewtons (28.8 million lbs.) of thrust.