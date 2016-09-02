'Hidden Figures' Movie Probes Little-Known Heros of 1960s NASA

Coming Soon

"Hidden Figures," scheduled to release Dec. 25, follows three black women whose work was crucial to the early space program at NASA's Langley Research Center. Watch the trailer and read more about the film here.

History

"Hidden Figures" transformed a disused hospital in Atlanta into NASA Langley in 1961, a nerve center of America's early space program.

NASA Greats

Katherine G. Johnson, played by Taraji P. Henson, is joined by her co-workers Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) as she greets astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell), the man destined to become the first American to orbit Earth.

Getting Down

Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe, left), Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson) and Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) celebrate during a scene from the film.

Inspiring the Future

Taraji P. Henson stars as Katherine Johnson, a NASA mathematician crucial to the early days of spaceflight (and beyond).

True History

In "Hidden Figures," Janelle Monáe portrays Mary Jackson, who became one of the first female engineers at NASA Langley.

Uncovering the Hidden

Kevin Costner — who plays Al Harrison, an amalgam of three heads of NASA Langley — poses in the meticulously recreated mission control on the set of "Hidden Figures."

Offering Assistance

Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) offers help to NASA mission specialist Karl Zielinski (Olek Krupa) in a shot from "Hidden Figures."

Real Life

Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) are the focal points of "Hidden Figures," which chronicles the little-known black female mathematicians, known as "computers" at the time, whose work was crucial to the first American orbiting the Earth.