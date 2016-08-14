Photos: SpaceX Launches JCSAT-16 Satellite, Lands Rocket at Sea

JCSAT-16 Launches, Aug. 14, 2016
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches the JCSAT-16 communications satellite on Aug. 14, 2016.
Falcon 9's Engines Blazing
The Merlin engines of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blaze during the Aug. 14, 2016 launch of the JCSAT-16 satellite.
Falcon 9 Lands Again
The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket rests on the deck of a robotic ship called "Of Course I Still Love," seconds after touching down on Aug. 14, 2016.
Falcon 9 Second Stage Fires Up
The single Merlin engine of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket fires up to carry the JCSAT-16 satellite to geostationary transfer orbit on Aug. 14, 2016.
JCSAT-16 Satellite Deploys
The JCSAT-16 satellite deploys from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on Aug. 14, 2016.
Launch Night for JCSAT-16
The JCSAT-16 satellite and its Falcon 9 rocket wait on the launch pad on the night of Aug. 13, 2016.
SpaceX Launches JCSAT-16
On Aug. 14, 2016, SpaceX launched the JCSAT-16 communications satellite, and attempted to bring the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket down for a landing on a ship at sea. See images here.
Meet JCSAT-16
The JCSAT-16 satellite is prepared for launch by Space Systems Loral engineers ahead of a planned Aug. 14, 2016 launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
JCSAT-16 Satellite in Fairing
The JCSAT-16 satellite, seen in its fairing.
Inside SpaceX's Risky Fly-back Booster Rocket Landing (Infographic)
In a first for space flight, SpaceX will attempt to fly its Falcon 9 booster rocket to a safe landing aboard an offshore platform. See how SpaceX's rocket landing tests work in this Space.com infographic.
JCSAT-16 Mission Patch
Mission patch for the JCSAT-16 satellite launch.