Photos: SpaceX Launches JCSAT-16 Satellite, Lands Rocket at Sea

JCSAT-16 Launches, Aug. 14, 2016

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches the JCSAT-16 communications satellite on Aug. 14, 2016.

Falcon 9's Engines Blazing

SpaceX

The Merlin engines of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blaze during the Aug. 14, 2016 launch of the JCSAT-16 satellite.

Falcon 9 Lands Again

SpaceX

The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket rests on the deck of a robotic ship called "Of Course I Still Love," seconds after touching down on Aug. 14, 2016.

Falcon 9 Second Stage Fires Up

SpaceX

The single Merlin engine of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket fires up to carry the JCSAT-16 satellite to geostationary transfer orbit on Aug. 14, 2016.

JCSAT-16 Satellite Deploys

SpaceX

The JCSAT-16 satellite deploys from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on Aug. 14, 2016.

Launch Night for JCSAT-16

SpaceX

The JCSAT-16 satellite and its Falcon 9 rocket wait on the launch pad on the night of Aug. 13, 2016.

SpaceX Launches JCSAT-16

SpaceX Twitter

On Aug. 14, 2016, SpaceX launched the JCSAT-16 communications satellite, and attempted to bring the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket down for a landing on a ship at sea. See images here.

Meet JCSAT-16

Space Systems Loral

The JCSAT-16 satellite is prepared for launch by Space Systems Loral engineers ahead of a planned Aug. 14, 2016 launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

JCSAT-16 Satellite in Fairing

Space Systems Loral Twitter

The JCSAT-16 satellite, seen in its fairing.

JCSAT-16 Mission Patch

SpaceX Twitter

Mission patch for the JCSAT-16 satellite launch.