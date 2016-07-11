The Starfleet Academy Experience: Inside the Intrepid ꞌStar Trekꞌ Exhibit (Photos)

Techy Access
The Starfleet Academy Experience is an interactive exhibit currently being hosted at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City. Space.com attended a special preview event and tested our skills as Starfleet cadets. Special wristbands active a series of interactive exercises throughout the museum to test one's aptitude in seven different specializations.
Back to Origins
The Starfleet Academy Experience features a model of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701), the first iteration of the central starship of the "Star Trek" franchise.
Getting the History
Each of the interactive exercises provides a "Stark Trek" history brief.
Expanding Knowledge
During the communication aptitude test, visitors can learn to speak Klingon.
Starfleet Weapons
Throughout the exhibit there are displays showcasing various of "Star Trek" tools and weaponry.
Helping the Hurt
At the medical station you are asked to examine a Klingon patient with a medical tricorder and diagnose the patient's illness accordingly.
Tools From the Show
One of the exhibit's displays shows an array of "Star Trek" medical equipment.
Firing range
To test tactical skills, cadets are asked to fire a phaser at various moving targets on a screen.
Taking Command
Space.com's Calla Cofield takes command in the captain's chair.
Testing Your Skills
The Kobayashi Maru exam puts each cadet's command skills to the test.
Making the Grade
Space.com's Jeremy Lips was invited to be a cadet in the engineering field of Starfleet Academy.