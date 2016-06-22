Earth's New Battle Against Aliens: Photos from 'Independence Day: Resurgence'

Attack on Earth

"Independence Day: Resurgence," a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster "Independence Day" opens in theaters this Friday, June 24. In this still from the movie, an alien attack has devastating effects on a major world capital.

Alien Attack

An alien ship from the film wreaks havoc in the skies above a fleeing ship.

Shocking Discoveries

David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) and former U.S. president Thomas Whitmore (Bill Pullman) make a shocking discovery.

Stars Return

Jeff Goldblum returns as David Levinson.

Big Names

Liam Hemsworth portrays fighter pilot Jake Morrison.

Heroes

Liam Hemsworth portrays Jake Morrison, a heroic fighter pilot of alien-human hybrid jets.

Honoring Heroes

President Lanford (Sela Ward) welcomes decorated fighter pilot Dylan Hiller (Jessie Usher) to The White House.

Making Headway in the War

Scientists survey the wreckage of a downed alien mothership.

Another Stellar Actor

Vivica A. Fox returns as Jasmine Hiller.

Creating a Movie

Director Roland Emmerich on the set of Independence Day: Resurgence.

Directing a Winner

