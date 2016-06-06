Photos: Warp Speed Through 'Star Trek's' 50 Years in Seattle Museum Exhibit

Enterprise's Voyages Begin

Brady Harvey

Boldly go where few have gone before! More than 100 "Star Trek" artifacts are on display at Seattle's EMP Museum starting Saturday (May 21). Check out the legacy of the science fiction show that has been around for more than 50 years.

Brady Harvey

This is the original bridge of the USS Enterprise that was used in the television series "Star Trek: The Original Series" in the 1960s. This includes the captain's chair used by Capt. James T. Kirk (William Shatner).

Spock's Sign

Brady Harvey

A sign reading "Live Long and Prosper" — a well-known saying from Spock and other members of the Vulcan species — adorns the wall in the exhibit.

Khan, Meet Khan!

Brady Harvey

Here are the famous Star Trek villain's outfits as worn by two actors: Ricardo Montalbán (left) and Benedict Cumberbatch (right).

Future Vision

Brady Harvey

This is the VISOR (Visual Instrument and Sensory Organ Replacement) that Geordi La Forge wore during the television series "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1987-1994).

Visions of Warp Speed

Brady Harvey

Spaceship models from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" adorn the ceiling of the exhibit.

Hailing Costumes Open

Brady Harvey

This is the uniform of Lt. Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) worn during the television series "Star Trek: The Original Series."

Make It Sewn

Brady Harvey

Here are uniforms from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," including Capt. Jean-Luc Picard's uniform (center) worn by Patrick Stewart.

Science Machine

Brady Harvey

This is a tricorder data-analysis device from the television series "Star Trek: The Original Series."