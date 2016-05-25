Trending

Launch Success for Soyuz and Satellites | Space Wallpaper

By Spaceflight 

Launch Success for Soyuz and Satellites
From French Guiana, a Europeanized Russian Soyuz rocket released two European Galileo satellites into orbit on May 24.
(Image: © ESA/CNES/Arianespace-Optique Video du CSG, P. Piron)

Two European Galileo satellites (the 13th and 14th of 26 total to be placed) were successfully launched today (May 24) atop a Europeanized Russian Soyuz rocket and released into space. The launch took place in French Guiana at Europe's Spaceport. [See more amazing rocket launches.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.