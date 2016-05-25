Two European Galileo satellites (the 13th and 14th of 26 total to be placed) were successfully launched today (May 24) atop a Europeanized Russian Soyuz rocket and released into space. The launch took place in French Guiana at Europe's Spaceport. [See more amazing rocket launches.]
Launch Success for Soyuz and Satellites | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/CNES/Arianespace-Optique Video du CSG, P. Piron)
