Amazing Rocket Launch Photos of 2014 (Gallery)

GPS II-7 Satellite Launch

United Launch Alliance

On August 1, 2014, a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket launched the seventh Global Positioning System (GPS II-7) satellite for the U.S. Air Force from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Atlas V GPS IIF-7 Launch Streak

United Launch Alliance

GPS II-7 Satellite Launch #2

United Launch Alliance

Soyuz Launches Animals

Roscosmos

A Russian Soyuz rocket launched a group of animals to space on July 18.

Soyuz Flight VS08

Arianespace

Arianespace successfully performed its second launch for O3b Networks on July 10, 2014, in French Guiana.

2nd Arianespace Soyuz Mission for O3b Networks

Arianespace

OCO-2 Launch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA launched the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 on July 2, 2014 to monitor atmospheric carbon dioxide from space.

Russia's Angara Rocket Heads for Space

Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia's first Angara rocket, a next-generation launch vehicle, streaks toward space carrying a dummy payload during its debut test flight on July 9, 2014 launched from the Plesetsk Cosmosdrome in northern Russia.

Russian Angara Rocket Liftoff

Russian Ministry of Defense

Russian Angara Rocket Launch July 2014

Zvezda TV

Expedition 40 Launch

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Soyuz TMA-13M rocket is launched with Expedition 40 Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev, of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst, of the European Space Agency, ESA, and Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, Thursday, May 29, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Suraev, Gerst, and Wiseman will spend the next five and a half months aboard the International Space Station.