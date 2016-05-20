Photos: Space Shuttle Fuel Tank ET-94 Comes Ashore

ET-94 on the Barge

The space shuttle fuel tank ET-94 sits atop a barge in Marina del Rey, California, on May 18, 2016.

Space Shuttle Fuel Tank Arrival: 1

The space shuttle external fuel tank known as ET-94 is moved from its barge to dry land at Marina del Rey, California, on May 18, 2016.

ET-94's Arrival Draws Crowds

Lots of people came out to see ET-94 arrive in Los Angeles on May 18, 2016.

ET-94 Comes Down the Ramp

The huge fuel tank came ashore down a wooden ramp.

Ramp for External Tank ET-94

The steel and lumber ramp after the drive-off. While there were some concerned glances as the wood popped and cracked under the stress, the transfer went well.

Space Shuttle Endeavour Flag

ET-94 will be displayed at the California Science Center with the space shuttle Endeavour, in launch configuration.

ET-94 on the Move

ET-94 is 154 feet long and 27.5 feet wide (47 by 14.5 meters).

Watch Out for That Tree!

Some obstacles will have to be moved or removed to ease ET-94’s 16.5-mile (26.6 kilometers) journey through the streets of Los Angeles to the California Science Center.

Grabbing Ahold of ET-94

Moving a 65,000-lb. (29,500 kilograms) fuel tank is tricky business.

LA Dignitaries and Fuel Tank ET-94

City dignitaries, California Science Center leadership and supervisors of the ET-94 transport crew assemble near the base of the huge fuel tank.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fuel Tank ET-94

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addresses the press at the arrival of ET-94 at Marina Del Rey, California, on May 18, 2016.