Northern Lights Photos: The Amazing Auroras of 2016

Aurora Dazzles Above Iceland

Copyright Elizabeth M. Ryan

The northern lights can be an awesome sight for casual stargazers and professional photographers alike. See some amazing aurora photos by Space.com readers in 2016. HERE: This dramatic panorama by photographer Elizabeth M. Ryan hosts a collision of legends: Icelandic villages, beaches and basaltic rocks, and Greek gods, as well as the beauty of the aurora borealis.

Auroras from Space Station

Tim Kopra/NASA via Twitter (@astro_tim)

NASA astronaut Tim Kopra captured this stunning view of auroras over Earth as seen from his window on the International Space Station on May 4, 2016.

Aurora and the Pacific Northwest

ESA/NASA

Colorful aural lights dance exquisitely across the Pacific Northwest in this amazing photo from the International Space Station captured in early 2016.

Unusual Aurora Over Canada

Jeff Williams (via Twitter as @AstroJeff)

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams, aboard the International Space Station, tweeted a photo of an aurora over Canada on April 5, 2016.

Aurora Corona and the Moon Over Sweden

Mia Stålnacke

Astrophotographer Mia Stålnacke sent in a photo of an auroral display alongside the moon on Jan. 23, 2016, taken in Sweden

Aurora Seen in Tromsø, Norway

Marion Duignan

Marion Duignan recently went on vacation in Norway. She obtained this photo of herself beneath an auroral display seen in Tromsø during the Tromsø Safari/Northern Light Safari tour on Jan 6, 20.

Paraglider Llorens with Northern Lights

Frode Sandbech/Red Bull Content Pool

Paraglider Horacio Llorens sails through the air as the dazzling northern lights shimmer during a Jan. 12, 2016, photo and video shoot in Tromsø, Norway.

Paragliding Long Exposure

Frode Sandbech/Red Bull Content Pool

In this stunning long-exposure view, paraglider Horacio Llorens creates light streaks with green auroras in the background during a flight in Tromsø, Norway, on Jan. 13, 2016.

Paraglider Horacio Llorens

Frode Sandbech/Red Bull Content Pool

Paraglider Horacio Llorens stands beneath the shimmering northern lights after a flight in Tromsø, Norway, on Jan. 6, 2016.

Layers of Splendor Revealed

Daniele Boffelli

Hours of patience by photographer Daniele Boffelli resulted in this superb image demonstrating the respective heights of clouds and auroras in the night sky.

Guide to the Auroras (Infographic) Alternate

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

The northern lights are more formally known as auroras, and are caused by interactions between the solar wind and the Earth's magnetic field. See how the northern lights work in this Space.com infographic.