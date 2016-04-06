Latest 'Star Trek' Movies Beam Into Glorious 4K Ultra HD

Ready your warp engines! The two most recent "Star Trek" films are about to be released on 4K ultra HD, just in time for the arrival of the series' new installment in theaters this summer.

"Star Trek" (2009) and "Star Trek Into Darkness" (2013) will be released in 4K ultra HD on June 14 to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Star Trek" franchise, which first aired on network TV in 1966. The new releases will arrive five weeks before the newest movie, "Star Trek Beyond," hits theaters, on July 22.

"4K UHD represents the next evolution in home entertainment, offering four times the resolution and more than double the number of colors available with full HD," Paramount representatives wrote in a press release. "In addition, these spectacular 4K UHD releases deliver exceptional vibrancy and contrast through high dynamic range technology, which reveals hidden details and shades of color that more closely mimic real life."

The two films will each be released as three-disc UHD/Blu-ray/digital-HD combo packs. "Star Trek" has an extra Blu-ray disc with 3 hours of additional content, while "Star Trek Into Darkness" includes 2 extra hours, Paramount representatives said.

Among the bonus features in the two films is a tribute to Leonard Nimoy, the late actor who was best known for playing Mr. Spock in many "Star Trek" TV episodes and movies. Nimoy made appearances in both the 2009 and 2013 films and, in the bonus feature, talks about his lengthy history in the franchise, Paramount representatives said.

Other bonus features discuss matters such as casting and the series' starships, aliens and stunts. The usual theatrical trailers, gag reels, deleted scenes and extra copies of each film are also available.

