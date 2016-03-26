In this October 2014 image the hot plasma fibrils create an illusion of the tender petals of a rose. The active solar region 2177 sent many magnetically confined tubes of plasma stretching out from the Sun. [Learn more about the Sun.]
Sun Flower | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Copyright Big Bear Solar Obs., NJIT, Alan Friedman (Averted Imagination))
