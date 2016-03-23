Pluto, As Seen by New Horizons | Space Wallpaper

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft captured images of Pluto in blue, red and infrared with its Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera, and the combination of those created this spectacular image of the former planet. New Horizons spacecraft has returned many new findings about Pluto and its moons back to Earth. From dating Pluto's age to details about its moons; from atmospheric data to information about the climate and geologic history, New Horizons has revealed much about the dwarf planet. [Learn more about Pluto.]

