'Most Interesting Man in the World' Goes to Mars in Dos Equis Ad

If you were the most interesting man in the world and you've already done everything, what's left to do? How about a visit to the Red Planet?

The folks behind Dos Equis beer are retiring its "most interesting man in the world" ad campaign with a literal bang — sending the character off on a fictional one-way Mars trip.

Perhaps catching a ride with Mars One, a company proposing one-way trips to the Red Planet, the familiar character is seen in a new commercial making a long walk to the rocket amid a crowd of admirers.

"His only regret is not knowing what regret feels like. He is the most interesting man in the world," the commercial's narrator says.

Motorcyclists and monks alike pay respect to the man, and he even receives a gift from someone in the crowd: a picture of the Earth. The man leaves the planet on board a rocket that resembles NASA's next-generation Space Launch System, sharing the advice, "Stay thirsty, my friends."

"Adios, amigo," is the send-off from a lone man in the crowd.

The blastoff concludes a nine-year-long ad campaign featuring Jonathan Goldsmith, 77. In the ads, he often traveled the world with beautiful women by his side. Dos Equis now plans for another character to take his place.

Since the ad campaign began, "culture has changed very dramatically," Andrew Katz, vice-president of marketing for Dos Equis, told USA Today. "Our millennial drinker has changed quite dramatically, and the competition has only exploded with the advent of craft [beer]. We just want to make sure that the [most interesting man] story evolves."

Katz added that Dos Equis, owned by Heineken, has almost tripled its business since the campaign began. Also, the number of Dos Equis cases the Amsterdam company shipped between 2007 and 2015 grew by nearly 35 percent.

Follow Elizabeth Howell @howellspace, or Space.com @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.