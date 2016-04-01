Trending

Cool! Astrophotographer Combines Fish-Eye Views of Milky Way for Stunning View

By Skywatching 

Milky Way Circular Panorama by Mamtani
The circular panorama was taken by astrophotographer Manish Mamtani on March 8, 2016 from Gloucester, MA.
(Image: © Manish Mamtani)

A yellow glow and purple Milky Way surrounds the Eastern Point Lighthouse in Maine.

The circular panorama was taken by astrophotographer Manish Mamtani on March 8 from Gloucester, Massachusetts.

"It was a peaceful, beautiful clear night and I had the whole place to myself," Mamtani wrote. [How to Photograph the Milky Way in Light Pollution (Photos)]

The Milky Way, our own galaxy containing the solar system, is a barred spiral galaxy with roughly 400 billion stars. The stars, along with gas and dust, appear like a band of light in the sky when seen from Earth. The galaxy stretches between 100,000 to 120,000 light-years in diameter.

This image was created by merging four separate fish eye images looking in different directions. Mamtani uses a Canon 5d Mkiii camera with a Canon 8-15mm fish eye at 8mm, F4, iso 4000 for 30 seconds.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing skywatching photo you'd like to share it with Space.com and our news partners for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at spacephotos@space.com.

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.