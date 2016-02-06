Estrellas y Fuego | Space Wallpaper

Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego erupted near midnight to the peaceful backdrop of stars over Escuintla. (Image: © Copyright Diego Rizzo)

In March 2015 the Volcán de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) in Guatemala roared to life, sending ash and lava into the night. The lights of Escuintla, a nearby town, and the beauty of the late night sky provide a peaceful though contradictory background to the glorious ferocity of the unexpected eruption. [See more spectacular night sky images.] Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

